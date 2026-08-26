Ex-Warriors Standout Gets Strong Insider Update About Lakers Interest

One year later, the former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in a similar situation to last summer.

The one-time NBA champion is unsure about his future.

It was the Warriors’ problem last time, but this time around, the only thing that Golden State has to worry about is whether their former draft pick will be a division rival or not.

The Lakers Are In Play

For quite some time, the Lakers have been in play for Kuminga’s services. Several teams were reportedly in the mix for the standout forward, but a recent update suggests that the market might be down to two suitors.

The Lakers are one of them, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The other team? The Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Comes down to Minnesota or Los Angeles,” Fischer said on a BR livestream.

“Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers. They have the most opportunity to negotiate there. … That’s going to come to some type of conclusion here soon. I thought it could have happened last week, but I still have been told nothing to suggest that Kuminga’s situation is not coming down to the Lakers or the Timberwolves.”

What Happened With Kuminga?

When the Warriors selected Kuminga with the No. 7 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, he seemed to have a bright future with the team.

Kuminga appeared in 70 games as a rookie, contributing to a bench role during the team’s 2022 NBA Finals run.

Since then, Kuminga was a strong producer, but never quite got the breakthrough he wanted. Kuminga desired a full-time starting role, with the chance of becoming an All-Star-level player. The Warriors clearly didn’t see him in the same light.

Last summer, the Warriors signed Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million deal. The second season was a team option. After appearing in only 20 games, Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

In 16 games with the Hawks, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He shot 47.6% from the field in 22.1 minutes of action per game.

Atlanta was in play to retain Kuminga for a bit, but those chances seem slim these days. The former Warrior is expected to remain within the Western Conference, and the Warriors could be facing him as a rival if LA wins that market.