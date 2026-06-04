Warriors Projected to Take Franz Wagner-Type Forward at No. 11

The Golden State Warriors head into the 2026 NBA Draft with the 11th overall pick and a clear mandate. Build around Stephen Curry for one more run while adding youth and athleticism to an aging roster. General manager Mike Dunleavy has been direct about the organization’s intention to be aggressive this offseason, and the draft is the first opportunity to act on that.

The question is who. Golden State needs a bit of everything heading into this draft, from a secondary ballhandler to wing depth to interior size. Whether the Warriors go best player available or target a specific fit will shape how the pick gets used on June 24.

A new mock draft has an answer.

Who the Mock Draft Projects to the Warriors

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Warriors land 19-year-old forward Karim Lopez of the New Zealand Breakers with the 11th pick. The 6-foot-8, 222-pound Mexican forward draws a pro comparison to Franz Wagner and brings a combination of size, versatility, and NBL experience to the table.

Wasserman described Lopez as someone who could provide “effective, immediate minutes and long-term upside,” pointing to his physicality at the four, spot-up shooting, and ball-screen playmaking as the qualities that make him an attractive fit.

For a Warriors team that needs contributors who can step in without a lengthy adjustment period, Lopez’s experience in the NBL is a meaningful factor. He has already competed at a professional level and carries the frame to hold up against NBA competition.

What Lopez Would Add to the Warriors

A versatile forward who can play physical minutes at the four, knock down spot-up threes, and operate in ball-screen situations fits the kind of two-way profile Kerr’s system rewards.

At 19, Lopez has room to grow. The Warriors would be adding someone who can contribute now while developing into a more complete player over time. That combination of readiness and upside is exactly what a team in Golden State’s position is looking for at 11.

Final Word for Golden State

Mock drafts shift. Nothing is settled until the picks are in. But Lopez checks enough boxes that Wasserman’s projection makes sense on paper.

Golden State has one shot at this pick. If Lopez is the read on draft night, the Warriors would be walking away with size, skill, and a player built for the modern NBA.

June 24 will tell the full story.