Warriors Get Bad News in Kawhi Leonard Chase After New Report

The Golden State Warriors have had Kawhi Leonard on their radar dating back to February’s trade deadline, when they made a last-minute inquiry before ultimately acquiring Kristaps Porzingis instead. The interest has been real. Whether they can actually land him is a different question entirely.

The latest report suggests the competition for Leonard this summer will be fierce.

Leonard Among the Most Coveted Trade Targets This Offseason

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, league executives are placing Leonard “neck-and-neck for the best player to try to acquire on the trade market” alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. That level of interest from around the league creates a crowded field that the Warriors will need to navigate carefully.

Leonard’s 2025-26 season went a long way toward explaining why. The 35-year-old appeared in 65 games, the second-most in any season over the past nine years, while averaging a career-high 27.9 points alongside 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He shot 50.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three. For a player whose career has been defined as much by what he misses as what he produces, staying on the floor was the biggest statement he could make.

The trade price is expected to be lower than what Milwaukee will command for Antetokounmpo, given Leonard’s age and injury history. But Scotto’s reporting suggests that lower barrier to entry could actually attract more teams rather than fewer, particularly those coming off disappointing playoff exits with something to prove.

Why the Warriors May Have Missed Their Window

Golden State’s best opportunity to acquire Leonard may have already passed. The Warriors made a quiet inquiry in the final hours before the February deadline, at a point when speculation was minimal and the Clippers had just moved James Harden and Ivica Zubac. The timing could have worked in their favor.

It did not come together. Now the Los Angeles Clippers will have the full offseason to canvas the market, weigh offers from multiple teams, and ultimately determine Leonard’s destination without the pressure of a deadline. That dynamic favors teams with deeper packages and more cap flexibility.

There is also the question of fit. The Warriors have publicly committed to getting younger and prioritizing availability. Leonard, who turns 35 before next season and carries a well-documented injury history, does not obviously align with either of those stated priorities. Steve Kerr specifically referenced the need for “younger legs” this offseason. Leonard does not provide that.

What It Means for the Warriors

Golden State is not without options. The Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit remains ongoing, however unlikely. The No. 11 pick has trade value. Jimmy Butler‘s expiring contract and Draymond Green‘s player option create financial flexibility.

But the window to make a clean, aggressive move for a player of Leonard’s caliber may be narrowing. The more teams that enter the bidding, the harder it becomes for Golden State to compete given the limitations of their current package.

Final Word for the Warriors

Leonard put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2025-26. The market for him will reflect that.

The Warriors are interested. So is everyone else. That is the problem.

Golden State needs to be realistic about where they stand and what they can offer. The offseason will answer that question soon enough.