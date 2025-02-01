Warriors Land $26 Million ‘Perfect Fit’ Center in Proposed Trade

The Golden State Warriors have been exploring all their options to upgrade their roster without sacrificing their future.

If a big-swing move for the likes of the Miami Heat’s disgruntled star Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls’ pair of former All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević remains too rich for their blood, perhaps they could revisit their previous interest in Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposes a trade that could land them Olynyk without giving up any of their draft capital.

Golden State Warriors receive: Kelly Olynyk

Toronto Raptors receive: Gary Payton II and Moses Moody

In this proposed trade, the Warriors flip Moody, who is on the fringes of the rotation when everyone is healthy, and Payton’s expiring salary for a veteran center who fits Steve Kerr’s system.

A former first-round pick out of Gonzaga, the 6-foot-11 Olynyk is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season while shooting 51% overall and a career-high 48.6% from the 3-point line.

Olynyk has two years left on his team-friendly three-year, $26.3 million deal. He is on the books for next season for only 9.1 million, well below the full midlevel exception.

Warriors’ Level of Interest in Kelly Olynyk

The 33-year-old center was on the Warriors’ radar leading up to last season’s trade deadline.

Jake Fischer reported on his Bleacher Report’s weekly livestream in November that Olynyk was under consideration for the Warriors for De’Anthony Melton’s expiring contract before they flipped him for Dennis Schröder.

“I was told from various NBA executives around the league that Kelly Olynyk was someone the Warriors were targeting at last year’s trade deadline,” Fischer reported. “He would fit their system perfectly.

“However, there’s a lot of thought and benefit to Golden State going out and getting like a real rim runner that just adds more length, similar to what Trayce Jackson-Davis has done and added to this situation. But there’s also something to be said about trying to replace the type of role that De’Anthony Melton was going to fill.”

The Warriors ultimately traded for a guard who they thought could fill Melton’s role.

What could keep Golden State from an Olynyk trade this time is the emergence of rookie center Quinten Post, who is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 41.2% from the 3-point line this January. It’s the same reason they have shifted their focus on LaVine after their earlier interest in Vučevic.

Steph Curry Makes Trade Deadline Stance ‘Pretty Clear’

Though the Warriors front office is working on several trade scenarios, Stephen Curry distanced himself from influencing their decision.

“That’s not for me to make those decisions,” Curry told reporters following their 130-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns that dropped their record to .500 once again. “I want to win, so whatever it means to do that.”

Curry said the front office is always keeping him in the loop of their plans.

“We have conversations all the time,” Curry said. “I want to win. Again, that’s not my job. I’m not a coach, I’m not a GM, I’m not an owner.

“It’s pretty clear where I stand on trying to make whatever necessary adjustments there are to win.”