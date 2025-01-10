Warriors HC Steve Kerr Shares Heart-Wrenching Update Amid ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire

The family home of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was one of the thousand homes razed by the catastrophic wildfire in the greater Los Angeles area.

Kerr was devastated by the tragedy that struck his family’s hometown, but he’s thankful that his 90-year-old mother, is safe.

“It’s been tough,” Kerr told reporters ahead of the Warriors’ game in Detroit on Thursday, January 9. “My family is fine. My mom is in good hands, but her house is gone. And so I’ve been on the phone with my siblings quite a bit. You know, family calls, just with my mom, and she’s got a lot of support and friends, and so she’s safe and sound.

But, you know, that’s my hometown, and all my friends who are from there, pretty much, they’ve all lost, lost their homes, or their family homes, childhood homes. Our whole high school is gone.”

While Kerr spent most of his childhood life in Lebanon, where he was born and where his parents worked, he finished his secondary education at Palisades High School (now Palisades Charter High School).

Kerr is among the A-list alums of the iconic Los Angeles high school that was used as a set for films including “Freaky Friday” and “Carrie,” per Business Insider.

Los Angeles Wildfire Reminds Steve Kerr of Lahaina Wildfire

According to the KTLA45, the 19,000-acre Palisades fire “is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.”

The Los Angeles wildfire has destroyed some 10,000 structures, according to the New York Times live updates.

Kerr could not fathom that the once ritzy neighborhood where he once lived was gone.

Play

“The town looks like it has just been completely wiped out,” Kerr continued. “It’s surreal and devastating, but fortunately, almost everyone escaped.

“The pictures reminded me of Lahaina from a couple of years ago, and so I’m so happy that there wasn’t the loss of life that people in Hawaii experienced but it’s hard to even fathom how Pacific Palisades rebuilds and how it becomes a thriving community. Again, it’s just shocking.”

The wildfire in the historic island town in Hawaii took more than 100 lives, per New York Times. In contrast, the Los Angeles wildfire’s death toll is at least five, according to the latest New York Times update.

Lifetime of Memories Lost in Wildfire

More than five decades of memories was burned down along with Kerr’s childhood home. but to the Warriors coach, that’s a lifetime of memories.

“[It was in] 1969 [when] my parents bought that house, and I was just there two weeks ago for dinner, the night before our game,” Kerr told reporters.

The Warriors coach said they even celebrated his mother’s 90th birthday there this past summer.

“100 guests up on that hillside, and beautiful night, great memories.” Kerr reminisced. “And, you know, it’s an idyllic place. It’s a beautiful town. Sunsets every night, just amazing memories.

“And my dad taught at UCLA, and so that drive from Pacific Palisades, town, Sunset Boulevard to the campus UCLA, one I’ve made a million times. So many great memories. And then to see the images of Sunset Boulevard in the Palisades. Just shocking. Looks like, like apocalyptic and devastating.”

Kerr said his mother took every item she could grab during the evacuation.

“I don’t think my mom, or any of us cares too much about items lost items,” Kerr told reporters. “She took as much as she possibly could — photos and paintings — and everything that she could possibly get out, she she did. But yeah, it’s the memories. It’s lifetime of memories and occasions and birthday parties, and everything else and to just see the destruction, the devastation, it’s just, like I said, unfathomable.”