Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Clear on Alperen Sengun After Stephen Curry Injury

Steve Kerr watched the tape, and he did not see a dirty play. The Golden State Warriors head coach addressed the first-quarter moment between Alperen Sengun and Stephen Curry in Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. “I didn’t think it was anything dirty for sure,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.”

Kerr on the Sengun Play

Curry and Sengun got tangled up early in the game as Curry came off a screen. Curry grabbed at his right side afterward. Warriors fans reacted fast on social media. Many called for the league to look at the play.

Kerr did not agree. He said he did not notice it live, then reviewed the film the next day. After watching the replay, he stood by his view that nothing about the play was dirty.

What Kerr Said About His Timeout

Kerr’s main regret was about timing. He said watching the tape was hard.

“My thought watching the tape was I should have taken a timeout quicker,” Kerr said. He added that he was not aware of what was happening until about a minute before Curry came out.

Curry made a three-pointer, then signaled toward the bench. He left after a short talk with Kerr and finished with three points in six minutes. He was ruled out with right abdominal soreness.

Golden State Warriors Get a Curry Update

The Warriors got an update after the MRI. Curry has an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Kerr said the news could have been worse. “It’s as good as we could’ve expected. It could’ve been much worse,” Kerr said. He added that nothing is settled yet. “We won’t really know so we’re all just kind of waiting to see how it all unfolds over the next week or two,” he said.

That is a big change from Wednesday night. Right after the loss, Kerr said, “Concern is high.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 8-4 after seeing their eight-game winning streak end in Houston. Curry had been averaging 30.6 points per game. Golden State is also without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Next up is a Friday game against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.