Kevin Durant Burner Accusations Resurface Amid Warriors-Sixers Drama

Is Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant up to his old tricks again?

As he continues arguing with fans that the 2026-27 Philadelphia 76ers are more talented than his 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, Durant is facing accusations that he went overboard and forgot to switch to his burner account.

His former Warriors teammate Draymond Green opened the floodgates when he alleged that Durant forged to use his burner account while taking a cheap shot at Klay Thompson. For those who missed it, Durant undermined Thompson as nothing more than a 22ppg scorer who was never viewed as an elite MVP-type player.

“Slim thought he was on his burner?” Draymond wrote with several laughing emojis.

Kevin Durant and His Burners

The accusations are fair. Durant has been caught red-handed using a burner several times in the last decade or so.

The origin of KD’s burner account infamy dates back to 2017, shortly after he left the Thunder for the Warriors. When a fan on X asked him for a legitimate reason for leaving OKC, the 2014 NBA MVP responded from his official account, but wrote the tweet in third person, suggesting he forgot to switch to a burner before responding.

“he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” Durant wrote in third person. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ [Westbrook]. KD can’t win with those cats.” Following massive backlash, he publicly apologized, admitting that he utilized a secret burner account to defend himself against critics online.

Earlier this year, the Kevin Durant burner drama resurfaced in a major way. During the All-Star break, screenshots from a private X group chat leaked, a saga that fans and analysts alike dubbed the “KD Files.” While the messages came from an account named @GetHigher77, fans quickly connected it to Durant based on several clues.

In the leaked screenshots, Durant’s alleged burner account harshly criticized Houston players Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr., prompting speculation about his commitment to Ime Udoka’s team. However, unlike in 2017, Durant did not take ownership of the account or apologize for his alleged comments.

“I know you got to ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense… I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing,” he said.

Klay Thompson Fires Back at KD

Durant has yet to respond to Klay Thompson, who took serious issue with his former Warriors teammate’s recent comments. While arguing with a fan, Durant explained why the LeBron James-led Sixers are “better on paper” than his Warriors.

“It ain’t close, lmao. Joel, MVP. Jaylen Brown, recent Finals MVP, Tyrese Maxey, All-Star the last 3 years. We ALL know what Bron does,” Durant wrote.

“Klay Thompson never a MVP candidate in anything, 22 PPG,” he continued. “Draymond, 14 PPG, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists; Steph an MVP just like Joel was. I don’t get how the Warriors team is better on paper.”

Thompson didn’t take kindly to catching a random stray.

“Aye man, u good? What u using my full government [name] for?”