Warriors Trade Pitch for Kevin Durant ‘Makes More Sense’ Than Anthony Davis Rumors

The Golden State Warriors’ reported interest in Anthony Davis has generated one blockbuster scenario after another, but CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes another former NBA MVP would make more sense beside Stephen Curry.

Quinn advocated for Golden State to consider a trade for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, arguing that the Warriors should prioritize another high-level scorer after retaining Kristaps Porziņģis and working toward a new deal with Draymond Green.

“TBH I think Durant makes more sense,” Quinn posted on X on July 16. “I’d be more comfortable paying a real draft pick price for him and with Draymond and Porzingis already in Golden State, I’d rather get another killer scorer than another big.”

Quinn did not outline a specific trade package. His proposal was instead a response to Golden State’s current roster construction and its widely reported interest in acquiring Davis.

The Warriors have explored a plan involving signing LeBron James and trading for Davis, according to a June 29 report. Completing a Davis deal would likely require Golden State to send out Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million expiring salary and potentially meaningful draft compensation.

TBH I think Durant makes more sense. I'd be more comfortable paying a real draft pick price for him, and with Draymond and Porzingis already in Golden State, I'd rather get another killer scorer than another big. Alas, KD has never seemed interested in returning to Golden State. https://t.co/z40KrUhuGu — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) July 16, 2026

Kevin Durant Would Give Warriors a Different Kind of Star

Davis would immediately improve Golden State’s defense, rebounding and interior scoring. The complication is that the Warriors already committed to Porziņģis, who reportedly signed a two-year, $40 million extension, and hope to retain Green after he declined his player option.

Durant would address a different weakness.

Even at 37, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for Houston during the 2025-26 season. His ability to create efficient shots without dominating the ball would make him a natural offensive partner for Curry.

A Curry-Durant pairing would also come with considerably less basketball uncertainty than most aging-star combinations. During Durant’s first Golden State tenure, the Warriors reached three consecutive NBA Finals and won championships in 2017 and 2018.

Golden State would be betting that the same basic formula—Curry’s movement, Durant’s isolation scoring and Green’s playmaking—could still overwhelm defenses in shorter postseason stretches.

Davis offers more defensive value, but adding him alongside Porziņģis and Green could leave the Warriors overly dependent on Curry for perimeter shot creation. Durant would provide another player capable of carrying an offense when Curry sits or encounters aggressive double-teams.

A Durant-Warriors Reunion Still Faces Major Obstacles

The first issue is Houston’s motivation to trade him.

Durant signed a reported two-year, $90 million extension with the Rockets in October 2025, including a player option. Houston therefore would not be dealing an expiring player or operating under immediate pressure to move him.

Golden State would likely need to offer both matching salary and draft capital significant enough to persuade Houston to change direction.

The other obstacle comes directly from Durant’s history with the Warriors.

Durant resisted a potential return to Golden State around the 2025 trade deadline and later confirmed that he helped prevent the proposed reunion.

Quinn acknowledged that problem in his post, writing that Durant has “never seemed interested in returning to Golden State.”

That makes this more of a roster argument than an indication that negotiations are underway. There is no reported Durant-Warriors deal, and Quinn did not suggest Houston is actively shopping him.

Still, the contrast with Davis is relevant. Washington reportedly is not entertaining offers for Davis, while his agent, Rich Paul, has said the 10-time All-Star will play for the Wizards during the 2026-27 season.

If neither star is readily available, the Warriors must decide which one is worth pursuing if circumstances change. Quinn’s answer is Durant: a familiar scorer whose skill set may fit Golden State’s current roster more cleanly, even if repairing the relationship could be more difficult than constructing the trade.