Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Turned Down Warriors Trade

Kevin Durant was reportedly a trade target for the Golden State Warriors at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, rumors surfaced regarding his lack of desire to return to the Bay Area. Golden State then pivoted to acquire Jimmy Butler.

Since the trade deadline passed, Durant has added further context regarding his stance on re-joining Golden State. The veteran forward noted how he wasn’t against teaming back up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but didn’t wanted to be traded midway through the season.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Draymond Green Show’ podcast, Durant provided further context.

“I want my career to end on my terms,” Durant said. “…I didn’t wanna move. And then a player like me, I cost a lot. Me going into your team in the middle of the season is going to be a big blow to any team I’m going to. I didn’t want to move, and I get why you want to trade me, a simple fact that’s business, but for me, looking at it… we can play the season out, and if that’s the decision you want to make in the off-season, then we figure it out. If I can stop it, then why not?”

Durant has another year remaining on his current contract. However, the Suns could look to move on from their star player, as they continue to struggle in a loaded Western Conference. Nevertheless, the Warriors are an unlikely landing spot for the two-time champion following the addition of Butler.

Warriors Warned of Jimmy Butler’s Long-Term Fit

After multiple successful years with the Miami Heat, Butler decided it was time to move on. As such, he handed in a trade request and hit the headlines for his approach to forcing his way out of the franchise.

The veteran forward is known for being a disruptive force within a locker room when he’s grown tired of his surroundings. As such, the NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner has warned the Warriors to be wary of the mercurial forward should the team fail to find success.

“Enjoy the honeymoon,” Aschburner said on the “Steiny and Guru” show on 95.7 The Game. “This gets down to the situation of are you going to believe what he says about the fifth wife? Are you going to believe how it worked out with all the first four wives? I think that Jimmy Butler is — I don’t know how to say this — he sort of burns through relationships, seems to me, and I was around him quite a lot when he was in Chicago.”

Butler, 35, has quickly slotted in to Kerr’s rotation. In his seven games for the franchise, Butler is averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field. There’s no question that Butler is capable of elevating the Warriors’ chances of success when he’s playing at his current level.

Butler Could be Happy in Golden State

Unlike his other stops around the NBA, Butler is on a roster that boasts elite-level competitors. Green, Curry and Kerr have won four championships together and are trying to add a fifth to their resumes.

That level of competitiveness and professionalism will please Butler, who has been chasing a championship his entire career. Since joining the Warriors, Butler has likely had the most talented supporting cast of his 15-year tenure in the NBA.

As long as everyone on the Warriors roster continues working in the same direction, it’s unlikely Butler would look to rock the boat and force his way out of the Bay Area. After all, there aren’t many teams that would be willing to roll the dice on him as he enters his late thirties, and the final stretch of his career.