Warriors’ Wild 4-for-1 Trade for Kevin Durant Proposed

Only a trade with epic proportions might save the Golden State Warriors‘ spiraling season.

Kevin Durant returning to the Bay is a dream scenario for the Warriors, who dropped to 21-21 after a 125-85 shellacking at home against the defending champion Boston Celtics on Martin Luther King Day.

The embarrassing blowout loss kicked them out of the play-in picture in the loaded Western Conference.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes is pushing for a dream Durant trade that he noted, would only become a reality if Durant seeks another relocation from Phoenix, which is locked in mediocrity by the crippling second apron of the luxury tax.

Hughes’ grand trade idea is to swap four of the Warriors’ rotation players, two of them starters, and their first-round draft capital for Durant.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Kevin Durant