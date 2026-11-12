Kevin Durant Drops Strong Statement on Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg

Kevin Durant had a message for Yaxel Lendeborg after facing his old team in Houston. The Houston Rockets forward beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, then gave the rookie a big compliment. “He’s a problem. A matchup problem,” Durant said in his postgame interview.

Kevin Durant on Lendeborg

Durant said Lendeborg’s mix of size and skill stands out. He also said he is looking forward to what comes next.

“Being that tall and being that skilled, I’m excited to see his career unfold and I’m grateful that I got to play against him tonight,” Durant said.

The praise came after Lendeborg scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 115-108 loss.

How Lendeborg Has Started His Career

Lendeborg made his NBA debut with a buzz. He traded words with Luka Doncic in his very first game. The 24-year-old has backed it up since.

He is averaging 21.7 points and 7.4 rebounds through the start of the season.

Golden State Warriors Lose Stephen Curry Early

Durant’s comments came on a night when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry in the first quarter. Curry left with right abdominal soreness and went for an MRI. Durant scored 20 points for Houston against the team he won two championships with.

The loss ended Golden State’s eight-game winning streak. Without Curry, Lendeborg took on a bigger role. Durant noticed.

What’s Next for the Warriors

TheWarriors have not announced a timeline for Stephen Curry, and his MRI results are pending. If he misses time, Lendeborg will have a bigger stage.

The Warriors are 8-4 and already short-handed. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out with long-term knee injuries. Brandon Williams will miss at least a week with a hamstring strain. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points against Houston after Curry left, and Golden State will lean on him again.

Next up is a Friday game against the San Antonio Spurs.