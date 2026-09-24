Former Golden State Warriors Forward Joins Orlando Magic Ahead of Training Camp

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic announced that they have signed former Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II.

The Magic reportedly signed Knox to an Exhibit 10 deal, as per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.

“The #Magic are signing Kevin Knox II to an Exhibit 10 deal. Knox II will be with Orlando for training camp, a league source told @orlandosports,” Beede tweeted.

Beede added that Knox is expected to be part of the Magic’s training camp, starting on September 29.

The Magic currently have 20 players heading into camp.

There are 14 players signed to standard deals, three two-way players and three on Exhibit 10 deals. They have one roster spot open for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Orlando Magic Training Camp Roster

As mentioned above, the Orlando Magic have signed 20 players ahead of training camp under new head coach Sean Sweeney.

Here is the current Magic roster heading into camp:

Standard Contracts

Paolo Banchero | Forward

Desmond Bane | Guard

Franz Wagner | Forward

Wendell Carter Jr. | Center

Jalen Suggs | Guard

Anthony Black | Guard

Nikola Vucevic | Center

Jamal Cain | Guard

Goga Bitadze | Center

Tristan da Silva | Forward

Jonathan Isaac | Forward

Jase Richardson | Guard

Jevon Carter | Guard

Noah Penda | Guard

Two-Way Contracts

Colin Castleton | Center

Izaiyah Nelson | Forward

Alex Morales | Guard

Exhibit 10 Contracts

Kevin Knox II | Forward

Malaki Branham | Guard

JD Davison | Guard

The Magic will hold their training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. They are expected to take part in media day on September 28.

Kevin Knox II’s NBA Career

After one season at Kentucky, Kevin Knox II declared for the 2018 NBA draft. He was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks.

Knox had a productive rookie season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The Knicks had no choice but to play the young forward back then since they were starting a rebuild.

His rookie campaign was the only year Knox averaged double-digit scoring. He was relegated to the bench in his second season and lost his spot in the rotation under Tom Thibodeau in his third year.

The Knicks traded him to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the 2021-22 season. He has since bounced around the league, playing for the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

In 14 games for the Warriors during the 2024-25 season, Knox averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds. He played for the Windy Bulls in the NBA G League last season and wasn’t called up to any NBA game.