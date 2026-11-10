Key Warriors Guard Could Miss Time Due To Hamstring Injury

Golden State Warriors could see one of their key bench guards on the sidelines for an extended time due to a hamstring injury.

Warriors guard Brandon Williams left Monday night’s blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left hamstring injury.

Williams exited the game in the first quarter after logging just under two minutes of play.

He is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain and whether he will be forced to miss extended time.

“It’s a big concern; he’s a huge part of our team. And he’s given us a lift. It’s a hamstring thing; we’ll get an MRI, and we’ll see how that is,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

How Long Could Brandon Williams Be Out For The Warriors?

Hamstring injury recovery in the NBA depends heavily on the severity of the muscle tear or strain.

Across the league, standard soft-tissue hamstring strains historically sideline players for an average of about 12 days (roughly five games), though more recent seasons have seen teams take a more cautious approach that pushes the average absence closer to 22 days or about nine games, according to Princeton Sports and Fitness.

The injury adds to a growing injury list for the Warriors, which also includes fellow guard Will Richard (torn UCL in his thumb) alongside longer-term absences like Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Williams has been a reliable spark off the bench for the Warriors, averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 10 games, including one start, in just 14.9 minutes per contest.

Operating as a dynamic second-unit scorer, he is shooting 41.3% from the field, 30.4% from three-point range, and 86.1% from the free-throw line, while also posting a strong +4.1 plus-minus per game.

After briefly missing a game in early November due to a left quad contusion, Williams returned to form against the Miami Heat.

Brandon Williams Impresses Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr

Brandon Williams has been a bright spot off the bench for the Warriors. Steve Kerr lauded his impact on the floor, pointing out his speed, athleticism, and scoring exploits.

“Brandon’s speed, I mean, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite,” Kerr said. “You can hear the crowd, how excited they are when he blows by someone and gets to the rim.”

Williams has also opened up about his role and how he is excelling as a bench player.

“That’s my job. Come onto the floor, come into the game off the bench and just change the level of pace, change the game,” Williams said. “All of us, me, Will (Richard), Gui (Santos), when he was in the first half, Melt. All of us trying to come in, just try to change the pace as much as we can.”

His injury would mean a void in the Warriors’ bench. Right now, the Warriors have been on a roll, winning eight straight games after losing their first three games of the season.

The Warriors made NBA history recently by becoming the first team since the 1950-1951 Boston Celtics to start a season 0-3 and then win their next eight games.