Warriors Legend Klay Thompson Compares New Teammate to Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors shaped Klay Thompson‘s entire career. Four championships, five All-Star selections and 13 seasons alongside Stephen Curry built one of the great partnerships in modern NBA history.

Now Thompson is starting fresh with the Miami Heat, a roster that revamped itself this offseason by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Stepping into a locker room with a talent like that clearly brought back memories, and Thompson wasted no time drawing a comparison to the star who defined his time in Golden State.

Thompson Puts Giannis in the Same Class as Curry

Speaking with reporters in Miami, Thompson compared Antetokounmpo’s impact on winning directly to what Curry brought to the Warriors, even though the two stars play the game in completely different ways.

“They both have a similar impact on the game,” Thompson told reporters Tuesday in Miami. “I think Giannis would be the third MVP that I have been able to play with now, which is really cool. His interior scoring is one of the best ever and his jump shot is greatly improved. You can’t sag off him like you used to. He will punish you, and he’s just an incredible talent who has a great will to win. And I love being around guys like that who leave it out on the floor and really care about their craft.”

The comparison wasn’t just about skill level. It was about the presence both players bring to winning basketball, the same quality Thompson spent over a decade building his career around alongside Curry.

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Why the Comparison Means So Much to Thompson

Thompson emphasized how rare it is to land in a situation with another MVP-caliber player this late in his career. He said he doesn’t take the opportunity lightly. He described his role in Miami as less about individual stats and more about using his experience to help guide the team. It echoes the same role he once filled during Golden State’s championship years next to Curry.

That’s ultimately what made Antetokounmpo’s presence on the roster so appealing to Thompson in the first place. He’s chasing the same feeling that defined his best seasons. He wants to play alongside a superstar capable of carrying winning basketball on his own.

Final Word for the Warriors

Thompson’s comparison says plenty about how highly he regards both players. Putting Antetokounmpo in the same breath as Curry isn’t a compliment Thompson hands out easily.

It also says something about what Thompson is chasing in Miami. He found that kind of impact once in Golden State, and now he’s hoping to find it again.