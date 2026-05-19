Warriors Fans Won’t Love Donovan Mitchell’s Bold Klay Thompson Take

Few moments in Golden State Warriors history carry the kind of weight that “Game 6 Klay” does. Klay Thompson dropped 41 points on 11 three-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference semifinals, single-handedly dragging the Warriors back from the brink of elimination in one of the most iconic individual playoff performances the NBA has ever seen.

It became more than a game. It became a nickname. A legacy. A piece of Warriors folklore that has lived in the conversation ever since.

On Sunday, someone decided to challenge it.

Mitchell Puts Allen Above Warriors’ Game 6 Klay

Fresh off Cleveland’s 125-94 Game 7 demolition of the Detroit Pistons, Donovan Mitchell was asked to compare Thompson’s legendary performance to what Jarrett Allen has been doing in elimination games. He did not hesitate. “I mean Game 7 Jarrett Allen,” Mitchell said. “Come on, he’s two-for-two.” A bold take, delivered with a smile.

What Allen Has Done to Earn the Comparison

Allen has delivered back-to-back dominant performances in win-or-go-home games during this playoff run. Against the Toronto Raptors in the first round, he posted 22 points and 19 rebounds in a Game 7 to send Cleveland through. On Sunday against Detroit, he followed that up with 23 points and seven rebounds to close out the Pistons.

The first performance placed him in historically rare company. Since 1996, only five other players have posted a 22-point, 19-rebound Game 7, with Allen joining Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dikembe Mutombo on that list.

Two Game 7s. Two dominant performances. The sample size is small but the results have been hard to ignore.

Where Game 6 Klay Stands

Thompson’s 2016 performance remains one of the great individual playoff moments in NBA history. Eleven three-pointers in a must-win game, single-handedly dragging Golden State back from 3-1 down to win the series. That victory effectively ended Kevin Durant’s era in Oklahoma City and changed the course of NBA history. The context alone sets it apart.

Allen’s performances have been impressive. But Game 6 Klay is a different conversation entirely. Thompson delivered that performance on one of the biggest stages the NBA has to offer, against a Thunder team that had just pushed the eventual dynasty to the brink. The magnitude of that moment is difficult to replicate.

Mitchell was backing his teammate. That is what leaders do. But Warriors fans will not be losing sleep over the comparison.

What It Means for the Warriors

Thompson is no longer a Warrior. The “Game 6 Klay” moniker belongs to Warriors history rather than the current roster. But legacy matters in Golden State, and having one of the most celebrated playoff performances in recent memory challenged is something Warriors fans will notice.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are watching these playoffs from the outside after their play-in exit. The Eastern Conference Finals between Cleveland and the New York Knicks begins Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Allen will have another chance to build on what he has started.