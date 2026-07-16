Golden State Warriors Get Good Klay Thompson News Amid LeBron James Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors are one of six teams reportedly in the running to sign LeBron James in free agency.

Amid the Warriors’ pursuit of the four-time MVP, a new report has linked them to the possibility of reuniting with Klay Thompson.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on his podcast, the Warriors and Thompson are open to a reunion, especially if the franchise can bring in James.

“He’s had interest in playing with LeBron in the past,” Fischer said, via BasketNews. “I do think that there would be excitement from both sides, of Golden State and Klay, to really go out on a high note.”

Thompson still has a contract with the Dallas Mavericks, but he’s a potential buyout candidate, as per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. He’s set to earn $17.46 million next season, which is the final year of his current contract.

Klay Thompson Linked To Miami Heat

While Klay Thompson is a buyout candidate, Marc Stein reported that the Dallas Mavericks prefer to find a trade partner first. They are not in a hurry to get rid of the four-time NBA champion, though one team could rival the Golden State Warriors if he becomes available in free agency.

Jake Fischer reported on his podcast that the Miami Heat are going to target Thompson once the Mavs decide to part ways with him.

“The Heat are eyeing Klay Thompson,” Fischer said, via Sports Illustrated. “However, I do believe, and have been told, that this scenario would only be in the event that Dallas came to a buyout agreement for Klay Thompson, where he is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed to originally be Luka Doncic‘s teammate.”

The Heat are looking to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with shooters, so Thompson fits into their plans. The former Warriors guard shot 38.3% from 3-point range last season.

Thompson’s Stint in Golden State

After 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson departed via free agency in the summer of 2024. Thompson formed one of the greatest backcourt duos in NBA history with Steph Curry. They won four NBA championships together in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line during his time in Golden State. He was also a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection there.

Things didn’t end like a fairytale for Thompson and the Warriors. He left in the summer of 2024 to sign with the Dallas Mavericks and play for Luka Doncic.

Unfortunately for Thompson, the Mavericks traded Doncic midway through his first season there. He then spent his second year there as the team’s primary sixth man.