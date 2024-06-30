Warriors Star Klay Thompson Plans to Talk With 2 West Rivals: Report

Klay Thompson is planning to talk to two Golden State Warriors‘ rivals in the Western Conference when free agency begins on Sunday, according to Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner.

“Sources: Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers. Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers, as well as Dallas,” Turner tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, on June 29.

The Mavericks have their $12.9 million full midlevel exception available after dumping Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s remaining $16.1 million salary into the Detroit Pistons‘ salary cap.

The Lakers will also have access to their full MLE if James takes a $16 million discount on his new deal.

James, who is eligible to sign a maximum three-year, $162 million, is open to that idea, according to his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Klay Thompson ‘Felt Disrespected’

The tension between Thompson and the Warriors has been brewing since last year’s negotiation.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Thompson felt disrespected as the Warriors only offered him half of what Draymond Green received.

“Thompson was offered a two-year extension in the $50 million range by the Warriors before last season but passed on that pitch and is said to have come away from the offer feeling disrespected mere months after Green was re-signed to a four-year, $100 million pact,” Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter on June 29.

But Thompson did not help his cause as he slumped to his worst shooting season since his second year.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged just 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting and 38.7% 3-point shooting. His struggles prompted Warriors coach Steve Kerr to relegate him to a bench role for the first time in his career.

Warriors Preparing to Lose Klay Thompson

The Warriors are preparing to lose Thompson after 13 seasons, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote.

The report added that Thompson is not on top of the Warriors’ priority this summer following their contentious negotiation last offseason and the five-time All-Star’s struggles this past season.

“The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous. The five-time All-Star guard is determined to find a new home elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and beyond, with both sides believing their 13-year run together is over, league sources said,” Charania and Slater continued.

Klay Thompson Prefers to Stay in West

Aside from the Mavericks and Lakers, Thompson is also also expected to generate interest from the Clippers, and multiple teams with cap space, according to Charania and Slater.

Charania previously reported that Thompson and the Orlando Magic have a mutual interest. The Magic, however, are only willing to offer a two-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Stein also reported in his Substack newsletter that there is a prevailing belief Thompson would like to stay in the Western Conference.

“Free agent interest in Thompson from Orlando and Philadelphia, as teams with salary cap space, has long been expected, but it is believed that his preference — if the decorated sharpshooter goes through with his apparent determination to leave the Bay Area after his 13 seasons and four rings as a Warrior — is to stay in the Western Conference,” Stein wrote on June 29.