Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson Reclaims Golden State Identity With Heat

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson might’ve teased a desire to return to the team at some point, but his next change of scenery won’t be a reunion with his former squad.

Instead, Klay Thompson’s buyout with the Dallas Mavericks led him down a path to join the Miami Heat.

While Thompson swayed away from some things that were connected to his Golden State days–such as his No. 11 jersey–the veteran is ready to rock it once again after wearing No. 31 in Dallas.

Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson Reclaims Golden State Identity With Heat

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Emirates NBA Cup

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks acknowledges the crowd before their game tate Warriors at Chase Center on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. This is Thompson’s first game back in Golden State after he was traded to Dallas after last season. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, August 25, Thompson was officially introduced as the newest member of the Miami Heat with an official press conference.

Following the presser, he joined ESPN South Florida and explained the reason behind his number change.

“Miami is a championship organization who created some of the best moments in NBA history and I look forward to being apart of more,” Thompson said.

“What an honor to be here and to wear number 11 again is super special. I’ve had great success with that number, so hopefully that will continue with my time in South Florida”

Klay Thompson Is Looking For That Old Spark

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz during first half at Chase Center on April 07, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

During his 11-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson entered the All-Star game five times, and won four NBA Championships.

While Thompson left Golden State, hoping that the Dallas Mavericks could give him a better shot at winning a fifth title, the Mavericks quickly fell off after making some massive changes.

Thompson played well in two seasons with the Mavericks. He shot 38.7% from three and averaged 12.9 points per game.

But it wasn’t a competitive situation. Thompson sacrificed a chunk of money to strike his buyout with the Mavs to land on a revamped Miami team. The ex-Warrior is going back to No. 11 with hopes of offering similar value to the Heat as he once did with the Warriors.

The last time Klay was involved in a championship-winning situation, the sharpshooter knocked down threes at a 38.5% clip and produced 20.4 points per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments