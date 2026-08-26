Former Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson might’ve teased a desire to return to the team at some point, but his next change of scenery won’t be a reunion with his former squad.

Instead, Klay Thompson’s buyout with the Dallas Mavericks led him down a path to join the Miami Heat.

While Thompson swayed away from some things that were connected to his Golden State days–such as his No. 11 jersey–the veteran is ready to rock it once again after wearing No. 31 in Dallas.

Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson Reclaims Golden State Identity With Heat

On Tuesday, August 25, Thompson was officially introduced as the newest member of the Miami Heat with an official press conference.

Following the presser, he joined ESPN South Florida and explained the reason behind his number change.

“Miami is a championship organization who created some of the best moments in NBA history and I look forward to being apart of more,” Thompson said.

“What an honor to be here and to wear number 11 again is super special. I’ve had great success with that number, so hopefully that will continue with my time in South Florida”

Klay Thompson Is Looking For That Old Spark

During his 11-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson entered the All-Star game five times, and won four NBA Championships.

While Thompson left Golden State, hoping that the Dallas Mavericks could give him a better shot at winning a fifth title, the Mavericks quickly fell off after making some massive changes.

Thompson played well in two seasons with the Mavericks. He shot 38.7% from three and averaged 12.9 points per game.

But it wasn’t a competitive situation. Thompson sacrificed a chunk of money to strike his buyout with the Mavs to land on a revamped Miami team. The ex-Warrior is going back to No. 11 with hopes of offering similar value to the Heat as he once did with the Warriors.

The last time Klay was involved in a championship-winning situation, the sharpshooter knocked down threes at a 38.5% clip and produced 20.4 points per game.