Warriors Get Notable Klay Thompson Reunion Update

Hopes for a Klay Thompson reunion with the Golden State Warriors this season took a real hit this week, and the timing traces directly back to Draymond Green’s new contract.

Thompson, entering the final year of his deal with the Dallas Mavericks, had recently hinted at the possibility of returning to Golden State, sparking speculation about whether the front office might structure things to make it happen. That door appears to have closed for the 2026-27 season.

Green’s Contract Pushes Golden State Over a Key Threshold

Green signed a one-year, $27.7 million contract with the Warriors this week. That pushed Golden State’s total salary commitments over the NBA’s $209 million first apron. Teams above that threshold face a restriction. They can’t sign players who get bought out of contracts worth more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, currently set at $15 million.

Thompson is set to earn $17.5 million this season, putting him above that limit. That means Golden State’s only realistic path to adding him this year would be a trade. Given his salary, that’s not a particularly realistic option either.

Had Green instead signed a deal with a first-year salary closer to $14 million, the Warriors would have stayed under the first apron. That would have preserved the ability to sign Thompson following a buyout. Other contenders currently positioned under that threshold, including the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, would remain eligible to pursue him if he’s bought out elsewhere.

Why a Reunion Could Still Happen Later

Golden State appears to be positioning itself for a significant reset after this season. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Green are the team’s three highest-paid players. All three are free agents once the year ends. Kristaps Porzingis carries just $3 million in guaranteed money for 2027-28. That gives the Warriors substantial future cap flexibility, potentially enough to pursue top-tier free agents like Nikola Jokic.

Where Thompson fits into that picture remains unclear. Golden State could prioritize younger talent as it rebuilds around its next core. Or it could view a 37-year-old Thompson as a value minimum-contract addition given his chemistry with Curry.

Curry has already made his feelings on the matter clear.

“I wish he was still here,” Curry said.

Thompson’s shooting hasn’t disappeared with age. He’s never shot below 38 percent from three in a full season. His 202 made threes in 2025-26 came at a 38.3 percent clip. That total would have led the Warriors outright this past year.

Final Word for the Warriors

A Klay Thompson reunion isn’t dead. It’s just delayed, tied entirely to what direction Golden State chooses to go once its core group hits free agency together.

If the Warriors decide to push for one more title run in 2027-28, Thompson’s shooting and history with Curry make him a logical addition. If they choose a different path entirely, this year’s hint of a reunion may end up being as close as it gets.

Delayed, not dead.