Warriors Trade Pitch Swaps Kristaps Porzingis for 270-Pound Center

The Golden State Warriors are 8-3 and tied for third in the Western Conference. They have also lost frontcourt depth, with Kristaps Porzingis stepping away from basketball to focus on his health.

Kevin O’Connor has a big man in mind to fill that gap. The Yahoo Sports analyst said on his podcast that Golden State should target Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. His idea sends Porzingis and draft capital to Orlando.

Why Kevin O’Connor Likes Carter for the Golden State Warriors

O’Connor believes Carter has more to show. He praised the center’s 270-pound frame, his rebounding and his passing.

“I’ve always been a fan of his passing vision out of the elbow areas,” O’Connor said. “I think it would fit that Warriors offense.”

He also noted that Carter has played in tough situations with the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic. “I think for Golden State, he would be my top target,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor linked the idea to how Orlando plays from here. “I think Wendell Carter would make a lot of sense if the Magic continue sliding here, and we’ll see if they do,” he said.

A Thin Frontcourt in Golden State

The Warriors are 8-3 and tied for third in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg lead the offense.

The paint is the weak spot. Porzingis is stepping away from basketball to focus on his health. Draymond Green, Al Horford and Charles Bassey are handling the interior.

What Carter Has Done This Season

Carter is averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes. He is shooting a career-high 61.0 percent from the field. He is 27 years old.

O’Connor listed one more name for the Warriors. He called Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans a good option.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are not reported to be pursuing Carter, so for now this stays a talking point. The team’s focus is on keeping its winning stretch going.