Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Gets Clarity on Major Role Next Season

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Kristaps Porzingis on a two-year contract this offseason.

The Warriors initially acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Porzingis was limited to just 15 games due to a recurring medical issue. However, he still averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Assistant Coach on Kristaps Porzingis’ Role

The Golden State Warriors are expecting Kristaps Porzingis to be fully healthy next season after he skipped Latvia’s FIBA World Cup qualifying windows this offseason.

Porzingis prioritized his recovery, ensuring that the Warriors won’t regret the $40 million deal they signed him to.

In an interview with Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors assistant Frank Vogel shared the coaching staff’s plans for Porzingis next season.

Vogel, who is known for being a defensive-minded coach, has always used a rim-protecting center during his career, from Roy Hibbert to Anthony Davis.

“We feel like Kristaps can fill that role,” Vogel said. “And I’m really excited about putting him in my defensive system. Because there’s a lot of details I believe in with my defensive system and how I use shot-blocking bigs that really gets a lot out of ’em on that side, and I really look forward to putting KP in those spots.”

Vogel joined the Warriors this offseason following the departure of Terry Stotts, Jerry Stackhouse and Chris DeMarco. He will surely shore up the team’s defense, though the roster’s overall age could pose a problem later in the season.

Porzingis will also have to stay relatively healthy, especially due to the Warriors’ lack of depth at center. Al Horford is the second-oldest player in the NBA, while Charles Bassey has never played a major role in his career.

No Concerns About Porzingis’ Health?

Kristaps Porzingis has not played 70 games in a season since he was a rookie with the New York Knicks during the 2015-16 campaign. Porzingis has been hampered by injuries during his career, but he has put up numbers when healthy.

While his health is a definite concern, Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. expressed confidence about Porzingis’ health and availability to Luca Stevens of the San Francisco Chronicle last month.

“We looked at it extensively, what’s going on, how we can help him, how we can be better,” Dunleavy said. “And I just think the things we’ve discussed and look at and worked through lean in the direction of him having a healthier year.”

The Warriors begin training camp on September 29 in Hawaii. They will play six preseason games before the season opener on October 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.