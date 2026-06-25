Warriors ‘Big Concern’ Looms Amid Kristaps Porzingis Contract Talks

The Golden State Warriors re-signed big man Al Horford in somewhat of a surprise move on Thursday, not because they brought back the 40-year-old former champ, but because they gave him a two-year deal to do so. The cynical among us might argue that the Horford contract could be a trade filler down the line, but for now, it appears that the Warriors like Horford’s versatility and his veteran presence enough to keep him on the roster. But there are questions about what this all means for Kristaps Porzingis.

It’s likely that the Warriors will re-sign Porzingis, if for no other reason than he is the chip they got back in the trade for Jonathan Kuminga, and it would be a special embarrassment if the team not only lost Kuminga last season, but lost him for nothing. There are questions, though, about what Porzingis can really give the Warriors following last year’s showing, when he played just 15 games after he was traded at the February deadline.

Porzingis has a history of not playing just about as often as he does play, and missed games with the Warriors because of a calf injury, a mysterious illness and a back problem.

Warriors Don’t Want Part-Timers

One of the problems that coach Steve Kerr had with the Warriors last year was that he felt the team was too delicate with its lineups, that there were too many players–this included Horford–who had to be brought along throughout the year by not playing back-to-backs. Porzingis was in a similar situation.

Kerr won’t handle his roster that way again. He made that clear in the spring after he waffled about retiring or returning to the Warriors–the situation clearly frustrated Kerr throughout the stretch run of last season. So now, with Horford coming back for certain, and Porzingis still a free agent, will the Warriors still bring back two players who need kid gloves?

Kristaps Porzingis Staying Healthy a Longshot

That’s been the issue with the Porzingis contract negotiations all along for the Warriors. As Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard wrote on Twitter/X, the Dubs simply can’t expect normal, healthy seasons from Horford and Porzingis.

He notes: “The best predictor for future injuries is … past injuries. If you’re banking on full health from Horford at age-40 and Porzingis, who’s averaged 42 games a season over his career … well … I’d say that’s probably not betting on the likeliest outcome.”

But there are teams willing to at least give Porzingis a mid-level exception deal (starting at $15 million), so the Warriors are wrestling with the idea of giving Porzingis more than that to come back, and if so, for how long of a commitment?

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Warriors Have Kristaps Porzingis ‘Concern’

Porzingis made $30 million last season, and while he would be reluctant to take too big a haircut off of that, the reality is that he is a player who has been available for only about 60% of the games in his career, a trendline that has worsened as he has gotten older. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy said in May that he is hopeful of a healthy season from Porzingis, but there is absolutely no evidence that is in store.

His lack of availability must be built into whatever the Warriors pay him–and whatever their plans are to use him.

“Dependability is still the big concern there … He could probably get the midlevel on the market so I think you’ll see the Warriors go to him with a contract that just beats that our and allows them to say, ‘This is more than you’ll get anywhere,’” one general manager said earlier this spring.

“You have to have a team option for a second year to protect yourself, but something around $35 million for two years.”