Warriors Get Bad News on Kristaps Porzingis Ahead of Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors entered this offseason with a clear message. Get younger. Get healthier. Get more durable. A 37-45 season that ended in the Play-In Tournament made the need for change impossible to ignore, and Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy have been open about the philosophical reset underway.

Just weeks ago, both Kerr and Dunleavy publicly expressed a desire to bring back Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. The latest report suggests the organization may be leaning in a different direction.

Porzingis and Horford Unlikely to Return

According to Tim Kawakami, both Porzingis and Horford are unlikely to return to Golden State next season as the Warriors prioritize youth, athleticism, and durability across the roster.

Porzingis is the more significant name of the two. The Warriors acquired him at the February trade deadline hoping his size and floor spacing would give Stephen Curry a legitimate frontcourt partner. When healthy, the 7’2″ big man showed exactly why that vision was appealing. The problem was availability. Porzingis appeared in just 15 games for Golden State while dealing with illness and recurring lower-body issues, and that pattern of unavailability appears to be a key factor in the organization’s thinking.

Horford’s situation is different. The 19-year veteran will turn 40 before next season begins and holds a player option worth just under $6 million. Kerr spoke warmly about him after the season and said he hoped he would return. But as the Warriors recalibrate toward a younger roster identity, Horford’s age profile may make him an increasingly difficult fit within the new direction, regardless of what he showed on the court this past season.

What Both Players Brought to Golden State

The timing is notable because both players delivered genuine contributions during their time with the Warriors. If Kawakami’s reporting proves accurate, it would not be a reflection of what they provided when available. It would be a reflection of where the Warriors are heading and what they need the roster to look like going forward.

Horford brought size, shooting, and veteran leadership that Kerr specifically highlighted as qualities the team had lacked. Porzingis, in his limited appearances, showed the kind of two-way versatility that is difficult to find at his position. A team trying to get younger and more athletic may simply need to move in a different direction, regardless of the talent involved.

Melton and Seth Curry Also Unlikely to Return

Porzingis and Horford are not the only familiar faces who may not be back. Kawakami also reports that the Warriors are not expected to bring back Seth Curry next season. The youngest Curry brother managed just 10 appearances this season due to severe sciatica issues, logging 133 total minutes. The emotional appeal of the brothers sharing a roster never quite translated into a workable basketball fit, and his injury situation complicated things further.

De’Anthony Melton also appears unlikely to return, with Golden State not expected to bid aggressively if he declines his player option. His injury history gives the Warriors pause despite the obvious fit he would provide when healthy.

What It Means for the Warriors

The offseason picture is starting to take shape. Golden State appears to be shedding age and injury risk, creating flexibility to bring in younger contributors alongside the returning core of Curry, Draymond Green, and potentially Jimmy Butler once he recovers from his ACL injury.

Whether that flexibility leads to a significant trade, a free agency addition, or a draft-centered approach will define the summer. What seems clear is that the Warriors are not simply running the same roster back and hoping for better injury luck.

Final Word for the Warriors

Kerr said he wanted both Porzingis and Horford back. According to Kawakami, the offseason may tell a different story.

The reset appears real. The roster could look significantly different next season. Golden State seems to be building toward something new, even if what that looks like is not yet fully clear.

The next few weeks will answer a lot of questions.