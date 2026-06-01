Kristaps Porzingis Gets New Golden State Warriors Contract Projection

The Golden State Warriors have 10 potential free agents this offseason, including big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis arrived in Golden State from the Atlanta Hawks as part of the Jonathan Kuminga trade at the deadline. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 15 games.

The Latvian star was productive when he was healthy, but he remained riddled with injuries, mainly dealing with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or POTS.

Kristaps Porzingis Contract Projected

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Warriors have until June 30 to sign Kristaps Porzingis to an extension.

Smith described Porzingis as one of the Warriors’ best players when healthy. His durability will limit what Golden State can offer him, but his projected contract is a two-year, $50 million deal.

“The challenge with Porzingis is staying on the floor,” Smith wrote. “Whether it’s injuries or the somewhat mysterious illness he’s dealt with for over a year now, you need to have real frontcourt depth if you roster Porzingis.”

The NBA salary cap analyst added, “As a free agent, the Warriors would be best to give Porzingis a short-team deal. Something like $50 million over two years, with team protection of some sort on the second season, makes sense. If nothing else, that’s still a tradable contract.”

Porzingis hasn’t had a healthy season since his rookie year with the New York Knicks. His last healthy-ish campaign was the 2022-23 season with the Washington Wizards, appearing in 65 games.

Kristaps Porzingis Given 50% Chance of Returning

Due to his health issues over the years, Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to receive a long-term contract from an NBA franchise. Porzingis remains impactful when healthy, so teams, especially contenders, would like to have a player like him on the roster.

The Athletic’s Nick Friedell gave Porzingis a 50 percent chance of returning to Golden State. Friedell explained that the one-time All-Star developed a relationship with Warriors vice president of player health and performance Rick Celebrini in a short amount of time.

However, Friedell predicted that the Warriors will allow Porzingis to enter free agency and observe his market before making an offer. He had a salary of $30.7 million this season.

“He was noncommittal about a return while discussing his future at the end of the season,” Friedell wrote. “The biggest question surrounding Porziņģis: What does his market look like after two injury-plagued years? The Warriors would be wise to wait out the rest of the league and see who they are bidding against before deciding whether or not to bring the big man back.”

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard had a different prediction. Kawakami believes the Warriors are allowing Porzingis, Al Horford, Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton to walk in free agency.