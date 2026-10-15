Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Seeks Crucial Medical Move Amid Health Crisis

The Golden State Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis has made an important move regarding his health amid undisclosed medical concerns.

According to a report from Luca Evans of The San Francisco Chronicle, Porzingis is seeking specialized medical help for his illness in Los Angeles. Evans said Porzingis went to Los Angeles for medical advice.

Kristaps Porzingis Seeks Medical Specialists

“Porzingis’ statement on Wednesday was clearly designed to emphasize he’s making efforts to figure out what’s ailing him,” the report reads. “A source with knowledge of the situation told the Chronicle that Porzingis has made a trip to Los Angeles recently to seek specialized medical advice.”

Porzingis remains sidelined indefinitely due to an ongoing, undisclosed health-related matter that caused him to miss training camp and the team’s first five preseason games.

The franchise recently issued a formal statement confirming that while Porzingis has returned to the team’s facility to meet with General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Director of Sports Medicine Rick Celebrini, the specific details of his condition will remain strictly private.

He has previously struggled with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition impacting the autonomic nervous system that emerged after a severe viral illness in 2025.

Neither the team nor Porzingis has explicitly confirmed whether this specific condition is the trigger for his current indefinite absence ahead of the October 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kristaps Porzingis Breaks His Silence Ahead Of NBA Season

Kristaps Porzingis posted on social media on Wednesday to explain what he is doing to improve his health.

According to him, he is already in talks with multiple doctors to determine the best way to treat his condition. He still did not disclose it.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” the Warriors big wrote.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

When healthy on the court, the 7-foot-2 “unicorn” transforms the team’s dynamics by spacing the floor for Stephen Curry and acting as a lethal pick-and-pop weapon, while simultaneously anchoring the defense alongside Draymond Green.

His absence strains the Warriors’ frontcourt depth, forcing head coach Steve Kerr to rely on aging veterans like Al Horford and rookies like Yaxel Lendeborg to fill a massive void.

Ultimately, while Porzingis possesses the specific elite skill set required to unlock the Warriors’ championship aspirations, his inability to stay on the floor makes him as much of a roster bottleneck as he is an asset.

Beyond Porzingis, the team faces two critical long-term absences that hurt depth and offensive firepower.

Jimmy Butler remains out as he continues extensive rehabilitation after tearing his right ACL in January 2026, with the team projecting his official return to the court around early 2027. Additionally, shooting guard Moses Moody is also sidelined after undergoing major surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon.