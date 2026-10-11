Warriors Get Concerning Kristaps Porzingis News Ahead of Season

Al Horford says the Golden State Warriors don’t know much about Kristaps Porzingis’ absence. The veteran big man hasn’t spoken to or seen his teammate. He is hoping for good news.

Warriors Stay In The Dark

Porzingis has not been with the team through the preseason. Golden State has not shared details on his health. Horford made it clear the locker room has few answers either.

“We just don’t have much information,” Horford said. “So I think for us, it’s just hoping he gets right, gets better. And for us, it’s just continuing to move forward.”

That is a notable admission from a veteran in the Warriors’ locker room. Teammates usually know more than the public. Here, they appear to know just as little.

Steve Kerr Shares Same Concern

Head coach Steve Kerr offered little more after Thursday’s practice. He said there is no timetable for a return. He said Porzingis was not at the facility and called the situation “definitely concerning.”

“He’s not here today… nothing new to report,” Kerr said, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

Kerr also said the team will support Porzingis medically and emotionally. Friedell added on Oct. 11 that there is still no update and that Porzingis is still not with the Warriors.

Warriors Brace For Slow Start

The wait could stretch into the regular season. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are bracing for Porzingis to miss the start of the year. His absence could linger into November.

Porzingis has reportedly dealt with POTS over the past two seasons. However, the team has not said whether his current absence is related.

Porzingis Key To Warriors’ Plans

Golden State needs him. Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason after arriving at last season’s trade deadline. His shooting helps stretch the floor for Stephen Curry and the starters.

For now, the Warriors will keep moving forward without him. Three preseason games have passed. The regular season is close. Until the team gets clarity, Horford and his teammates are left hoping.