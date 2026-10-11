Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Get Concerning Kristaps Porzingis News Ahead of Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors Kristaps Porzingis health update out indefinitely Steve Kerr Porzingis health status, Warriors Kristaps Porzingis trade idea, Warriors Trey Murphy trade, Warriors trade proposal
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors pauses during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

Al Horford says the Golden State Warriors don’t know much about Kristaps Porzingis’ absence. The veteran big man hasn’t spoken to or seen his teammate. He is hoping for good news.

Warriors Stay In The Dark

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors.

Porzingis has not been with the team through the preseason. Golden State has not shared details on his health. Horford made it clear the locker room has few answers either.

“We just don’t have much information,” Horford said. “So I think for us, it’s just hoping he gets right, gets better. And for us, it’s just continuing to move forward.”

That is a notable admission from a veteran in the Warriors’ locker room. Teammates usually know more than the public. Here, they appear to know just as little.

Steve Kerr Shares Same Concern

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr offered little more after Thursday’s practice. He said there is no timetable for a return. He said Porzingis was not at the facility and called the situation “definitely concerning.”

“He’s not here today… nothing new to report,” Kerr said, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

Kerr also said the team will support Porzingis medically and emotionally. Friedell added on Oct. 11 that there is still no update and that Porzingis is still not with the Warriors.

Warriors Brace For Slow Start

The wait could stretch into the regular season. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are bracing for Porzingis to miss the start of the year. His absence could linger into November.

Porzingis has reportedly dealt with POTS over the past two seasons. However, the team has not said whether his current absence is related.

Porzingis Key To Warriors’ Plans

Golden State needs him. Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason after arriving at last season’s trade deadline. His shooting helps stretch the floor for Stephen Curry and the starters.

For now, the Warriors will keep moving forward without him. Three preseason games have passed. The regular season is close. Until the team gets clarity, Horford and his teammates are left hoping.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Warriors Get Concerning Kristaps Porzingis News Ahead of Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x