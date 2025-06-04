Jonathan Kuminga ‘Controls’ Warriors Offseason, NBA Insider Says

This is a big off-season for the Golden State Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga’s status will dictate what they are able to do.

The Warriors are hoping to bring the restricted free agent back and will need to decide what to do with Kuminga before any other considerations can be made, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

With teams light on cap space under the more punishing collective bargaining agreement every team is trying to stay below the dreaded second apron, which hamstrings clubs from making trades and signing free agents.

Spotrac estimates a $23 million contract for Kuminga, either from the Warriors or a team like the Brooklyn Nets, which has the most cap space among any team to target an RFA or any free agent. The Warriors have 10 players under contract for next season and have about $37 million left to spend before going over the second apron.

Kuminga, who Golden State selected with the seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has become one of the Warriors’ impact scorers over the past two seasons. He is averaging about 16 points, five rebounds and two assists per game since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Why Is Jonathan Kuminga Controlling The Warriors’ Offseason?

Outside of unrestricted free agent Kevon Looney, Kuminga is the lone notable rotation player without a contract with the Warriors for next season. Plus, since he just finished his rookie deal, he is eligible for a huge raise or potentially to sign an offer sheet that Golden State could match.

“It all depends on Kuminga,” Marks said on the “Willard and Dibs” show recently. “He really controls free agency in Golden State, because if they sign him to a contract and bring him back, that’s really it. That’s all they can do this off-season.”

Marks was asked about the potential for a Kuminga-related sign-and-trade, since Golden State can sign him to the most money but also acquire assets and cap space if it chooses it doesn’t want to sign him long term.

“It could require them taking back salary, and you’re not going to take back salary for players you don’t want,” Marks said. “I think the sign-and-trade is interesting, because there’s no restrictions from the Warriors’ standpoint.”

Still, Marks isn’t sure if a sign-and-trade is going to happen, since Kuminga would need to be OK with it.

“Kuminga would have to sign for a minimum of three years,” Marks said. “He’s got to make sure it’s the right number for him or the team that’s acquiring him.”

Will Jonathan Kuminga Sign An Offer Sheet With A Different Team?

Of the three most likely scenarios, Kuminga signing with the Nets, who are rumored to be interested, is the least-likely for Marks.

“It’s hard for me to see Brooklyn putting a big number down on him,” Marks said. “The one thing you don’t want to do is get stuck with a contract if that’s not a player you want.

According to Spotrac, the Nets are about $140 million under the second apron, which means they are open for business this off-season. But Marks would know a thing or two about their thinking, since he spent more than 20 years in their front office before joining ESPN in 2017.

“Brooklyn would be hesitant to sign him to an offer sheet because money gets tied up,” Marks said.