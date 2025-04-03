Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Reposts Cryptic Message Amid Career Setback

Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga reposted a cryptic post on Instagram as he faces another career setback — a pelvic contusion that has caused him to miss their last game and makes him questionable to play in Thursday’s marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“But did you congratulate yourself on the progress that no one knows about? Honor yourself,” the quote said, which Kuminga reposted on his Instagram story.

The original post was made by his personal photographer, Eye G, on Instagram.

Jonathan Kuminga Is at a Crossroads

Kuminga is facing a crossroads in his young NBA career as he enters restricted free agency after this season.

The 22-year-old forward was playing the best stretch of his young NBA career before a significant right ankle sprain cost him 32 games.

Kuminga had 17 straight double-digit scoring games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring games. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 in late December.

Over his last 17 games before the ankle injury, Kuminga averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the 3-point line. He was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry.

But during his long layoff, the Warriors made a blockbuster trade to acquire six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who is a much better and more experienced version of Kuminga.

Kuminga was averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.5 minutes as the Warriors’ Sixth Man in nine games since he returned. But he was only shooting 15.8% from the 3-point line, which kept Kerr from playing him together with Butler for longer stretches.

A limited role and now another injury is challenging his resolve once again.

Depressed Free Agent Market

A rival NBA executive dropped a solid intel on Kuminga’s upcoming restricted free agency that the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors’ biggest threat in retaining the rising forward, are more likely to use their cap room on trades than throwing large offer sheets.

“They’ve sent the message that if they do anything major with their space, it’s likely going to be through trade, not signings,” the rival executive told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Even if that trade doesn’t happen this summer, they’ll want to keep their options open.”

That puts Kuminga at a great disadvantage in extension talks with the Warriors. A prominent agent painted the worst picture that might make Kuminga regret his camp’s decision not to accept the Warriors’ offer in their failed extension talks last year.

“Actually it’s no leverage,” the prominent agent told Windhorst. “I’ve prepared my clients for a free agent recession this summer. Next year will be different, the cap will be going up and teams will clean up their books as they deal with the new spending rules. So you may have to wait and try again.”

Kuminga’s camp was “aiming for” a $35 million annual average salary, The Athletic reported in the fall, but the Warriors were only willing to go $30 million.

The former lottery pick might be forced to settle for less than what he could have received last year.