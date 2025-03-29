Steve Kerr Raves About Kuminga-Curry ‘Connection’ After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors may have found the perfect role for Jonathan Kuminga during their come-from-behind 111-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

As a ball screener for Stephen Curry.

Kuminga and Curry’s two-man game helped the Warriors overcome another poor start of the Warriors.

“The dive to the rim when JK sets that ball screen for Steph puts a lot of pressure on the defense and that was really key tonight,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “The two of them connected for three or four of those and that was helpful.”

Kuminga finished with 16 points, eight rebounds (seven defensive), three assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench.

It was a solid showing for Kuminga, who was challenged by Kerr to seize the opportunity in the wake of Gary Payton II’s thumb injury.

Steph Curry: He’s a ‘Force’ in the Paint

Kuminga’s four of his five field goals came off that growing chemistry with Curry.

“He’s a force when he gets in the paint and gets a mismatch or gets downhill,” Curry said of Kuminga. “So if I can create some attention and get him in the pocket, [that’s good for us]. He’s really gotten better at seeing the angles in the lane.

“If he doesn’t have anything getting off of it — and it’s something we need to utilize depending on matchups — I can get going off his pick and roll or I can get him in the pocket with an advantage and he can take over.”

Two of Curry’s seven field goals came with the help of Kuminga — one was credited for an assist while another go-ahead pass wasn’t. But Kuminga was at his best when he attacked the rim. His aggressiveness in putting pressure on the rim helped him get into the free-throw line eight times. He converted six of them.

“Jonathan was good,” Kerr said. “He gives us the attack to the rim. He got to the foul line eight times and rebounded well. So I thought he had a good night.”

Curry had 23 points, 20 in the final three quarters, in his return from a two-game absence due to a pelvic contusion. He added six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Jimmy Butler Sets Another Franchise Record

Jimmy Butler had his third double-double with the Warriors, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Butler’s arrival at the trade deadline has catapulted the Warriors into a playoff contender from a fringe play-in team. And he’s doing it in a record-breaking fashion.

Butler became the fastest player in franchise history to accumulate over 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 21 games after the Pelicans game.

It was his second franchise record.

His first was when he set another franchise milestone by becoming the only player in Warriors history to have at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in their first 20 games with the team during their 117-114 against the Toronto Raptors on Mar. 20, the game where Curry sustained his pelvic contusion.

His dynamic pairing with Curry have the Warriors go on a 16-2 run heading into the homestretch since his arrival.