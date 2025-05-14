Warriors Predicted to Trade Jonathan Kuminga for $100 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors are predicted to cut ties with their polarizing young forward, Jonathan Kuminga, in the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley sees a potential sign-and-trade scenario where the Warriors send the 6-foot-7 Kuminga to the Brooklyn Nets for 3-and-D star Cam Johnson.

“Even if Golden State is less than convinced Kuminga is a long-term fit for the team, it will want to recoup something for the asset.

“Look for the Warriors to work out a sign-and-trade with the Nets that gets him a four-year deal in the $100 million range and delivers the Dubs three-and-D ace Cameron Johnson,” Buckley predicts.

The writing’s on the wall for the 22-year-old Kuminga after his string of DNPs, which began during the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Kuminga is back in the Warriors’ rotation, Golden State coach Steve Kerr only did it because Stephen Curry is out with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Even in the Warriors’ first-round win over the Houston Rockets, Kuminga only saw action when Jimmy Butler was unavailable.

That’s all you have to know about how Kerr views Kuminga–a break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency reserve, which doesn’t bode well for his long-term future.

“It’s hard to imagine the 22-year-old would willingly sign up for more of this treatment. Of course, because he’s a restricted free agent, the decision surrounding his next move won’t entirely be his. He can sign where he pleases—though he’ll feel the same cap squeeze as everyone—but the Warriors will have the option to match any offer sheet,” Buckley added.

Nets Interested in Jonathan Kuminga

Last year, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Nets as the

“There have already been rumblings of Brooklyn potentially willing to throw a big offer sheet at Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer reported on his weekly Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook” live stream on October 25, 2024.

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks pegged the Nets to be the only team to have at least $40 million in cap space this summer.

Kuminga’s camp was “aiming for” a $35 million annual average salary, The Athletic reported in the fall, but the Warriors were only willing to go $30 million during their failed negotiation before the season.

Johnson is due for less than what Kuminga is seeking. The 6-foot-8 Johnson, who is a 39.2% career 3-point shooter, will enter the third year of a four-year, $100 million contract next season.

After Brooklyn lucked out in the NBA Draft lottery, falling to No. 8, Kuminga’s chances to land on the Nets’ radar in the offseason will only go up from here.

Jonathan Kuminga-Anthony Edwards Comparison

The last three games were Kuminga’s best scoring stretch in his young career, averaging 23.7 points on a 60/44/82 shooting split, along with 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. The only thing lacking is winning, which validates the concerns about him being just an empty-calorie player.

But to be fair, the Curry-less Warriors are the heavy underdogs against a healthy Minnesota Timberwolves team led by the dynamic duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Kuminga’s offensive gifts have gotten Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s attention.

“He is a very gifted scorer. He reminds me a little bit of Ant,” Finch said on KFAN-FM 100.3 on Monday before Game 4.

Edwards is only a year older than Kuminga, but the Timberwolves handed him the keys to their franchise after selecting him No. 1 in the 2020 NBA Draft. They extended Edwards to a five-year, $244.6 million max extension in 2023.

It wasn’t the case for Kuminga, whom the Warriors picked No. 7 overall in 2021.

Maybe, a rebuilding team like the Nets will offer him the keys to their offense.