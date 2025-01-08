Warriors Swap Jonathan Kuminga for Hottest 3&D Wing, Center in Trade Pitch

Stephen Curry is already out of answers on how to improve the Golden State Warriors‘ offense, which struggled to reach 100 points in their last four losses.

Perhaps another trade could spark the Warriors’ sputtering offense, especially with their second-leading scorer Jonathan Kuminga out for at least the next three weeks because of a severe ankle sprain.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would swap land the Warriors’ Cam Johnson, the most coveted 3-and-D wing in the market who is enjoying a career year in Brooklyn at the expense of Kuminga.

Golden State Warriors receive: Cameron Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL)

“If the Warriors trade Kuminga—that’s still a big if, but he is about to enter the thorny world of restricted free agency—they’ll only do it for a difference-maker. So, do they think Johnson qualifies? He really hadn’t worn that label before, but he’s on the cusp of averaging 20 points on 50/40/90 shooting while playing serviceable defense.

Even if the Warriors don’t buy these numbers in their entirety, they could see the 28-year-old making an impact as a high-end three-and-D wing while Sharpe could energize the center spot with his activity on the glass,” Buckley wrote. Packaging Kuminga with a protected first-round pick in 2027 might satisfy the Nets’ wishes to acquire “multiple first-round picks” for Johnson, as reported by Substacks’ NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jonathan Kuminga Confident He’s Not Getting Traded

Kuminga is confident about his future in Golden State despite his injury and the trade rumors linking him to the Miami Heat for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“I feel good,” Kuminga said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty confident this is where I’m at.”

Kuminga’s confidence comes from playing the best stretch of his young career. Not even a significant ankle sprain that will sideline him for the next three weeks could shatter it.

The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 last week.

He was on pace for another big scoring night with 13 points in just 15 minutes when the ill-timed injury occurred in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 121-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4.

Warriors Not Interested in Jonathan Kuminga-Jimmy Butler Swap

Kuminga’s rise this season had gotten the Miami Heat’s attention amid the Jimmy Butler saga.

According to ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel, the Heat want Kuminga in any Warriors trade package to land Butler.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed,” Siegel reported on Friday, January 3. “Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward.”

That means the Warriors have to give up both of their wings since Andrew Wiggins‘ $26.2 million salary is certain to be included if they make a deal for Butler, who is owed $48.8 million this season.

But the Warriors are choosing Kuminga and Wiggins over Butler, according to a January 4 report from The Athletic.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.