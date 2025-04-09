Kuminga FOR Jokic?! – TRADE Rumors Fly!

The Golden State Warriors have been reinvigorated since they picked up Jimmy Butler. With that success, they aren’t just thinking about the future — they’re thinking about right now. With Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level, the organization appears more committed than ever to maximizing the final years of his prime. That could mean moving on from one of their brightest young talents if it means bringing in a top-tier co-star.

Following a coaching shakeup in Denver, the future of Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is in question. Caleb Hightower of the Sporting News says the Warriors should consider trading Jonathan Kuminga for the three-time MVP. A deal of that magnitude would shift the balance of power in the Western Conference and reverberate throughout the NBA.

The Kuminga Conundrum

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in 2021, has shown flashes of his immense talent, averaging 15.8 points per game over the last two seasons and showcasing the kind of athleticism and potential that had fans excited about his long-term upside.

After Kuminga had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry asked fans and media to allow Kuminga to continue to develop. “I think we need to kind of just let this guy play basketball,” Curry said. “He’s figuring it out. If we’re going to win at the highest level, he has to be a part of it.”

But patience may not be a luxury Golden State can afford.

Even after winning six of their last seven games, the Warriors are still in sixth place in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season. Curry is 37 years old, Butler is 35. Golden State’s championship window is closing quickly, and the team may not be able to wait for their young star to mature.

Jokic, Butler, and Big Swings

Kuminga is a restricted free agent after the season, and while the Warriors can match any offer, his next contract could be costly. According to Clutch Points’ Julian Ojeda, Kuminga is “expected to command $30 million or more annually.”

If the Warriors were to pursue Jokic, they have to start by re-signing Kuminga. Matching Jokic’s salary would likely mean including Kuminga and other assets, including draft picks and potentially players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

“Golden State could offer Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Moses Moody ($11.5 million), Buddy Hield ($9.2 million), Gary Payton II ($9.1 million), Brandin Podziemski ($3.6 million), a 2026 first-rounder, a top-five protected 2028 first, a 2029 second-rounder, and 2027 swap rights for Jokic and Peyton Watson ($2.5 million).”

The Warriors are 21-6 since the Butler trade. A trio of Curry, Butler, and Jokic could keep Golden State’s championship window open a few more years.

What This Says About Golden State’s Mindset

No matter which star they target, it is clear Golden State is not rebuilding. They’re not waiting around for Kuminga to become a star. They’re chasing another championship while Steph Curry is still one of the best in the world.

If that means parting ways with a promising 21-year-old, so be it.

The front office has made bold moves before, and with Kuminga’s trade value rising and his contract situation looming, this summer could be another big swing. Whether it’s Jokic or someone else, the Warriors will explore every avenue to squeeze one more banner out of the Curry era.