Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Ominous Jonathan Kuminga Update

Golden State Warriors rising forward Jonathan Kuminga will be in for a rude awakening when he eventually returns from his more than two-month absence due to a significant ankle sprain.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr shared a positive update on Kuminga before the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 115-110 on Saturday, March 8 at the start of their season-long seven-game homestand.

“He scrimmaged just now,” Kerr told reporters before the game. “We just had a scrimmage downstairs and he looked good. Conditioning is getting there so he’s feeling positive. And that’s a good sign, a couple good days in a row. Keep going, as far as the other stuff, I just talk to him, check in with him, see how he’s doing. Remind him of the things I’m gonna ask of him when he gets back. “Should be soon, and we’re excited to get him.”

But after the game, Kerr indicated that Kuminga will not get the same long playing time he’s enjoyed before his injury.

“It’s a really difficult thing when you are playing really well and then you have a key guy coming back,” Kerr said of Kuminga’s impending return. “It’s always tough so I think the idea is just bring him along slowly. Play him in short bursts. Help him get his rhythm back, but we’ve got to keep playing Gui Santos. We’ve got to keep playing the guys who are helping us win right now and so usually, this stuff has to kind of play out and so we’ll hope that it plays out.”

Gui Santos’ Emergence

Santos, the Warriors’ 55th overall pick in 2022, had another impressive game. The Brazilian forward finished with 15 points and six rebounds to go with one steal and a block to help the Warriors win their 11th over their last 13 games to remain at sixth in the Western Conference.

The 22-year-old forward, who toiled in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors before cracking Kerr’s rotation, is averaging 5.1 points on a 56.7% true shooting percentage, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.0 minutes off the bench during this span.

Kerr is impressed with Santos’ cutting and playmaking. He referenced Santos’ backdoor pass for a Draymond Green dunk in their 114-102 win in New York against the Knicks on March 4.

“That was not a called set,” Kerr said. “It was just basketball happening and he’s in the middle of that stuff. He just knows how to play and the game really flows when he’s out there. He’s a connector.”

Another Test for Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga had to earn his minutes again and have to contend with the scrappy Santos among others. Moses Moody, who had a key steal to seal the latest Warriors’ win, has also been playing great basketball since he joined the starting lineup.

The Warriors are 15-1 with Moody as a starter this season. Moody is averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field and 45.1% from the 3-point line in 16 starts this season.

Kuminga’s patience will be tested anew, especially on a contract year as he will enter restricted free agency after this season.

During his failed extension talks with the Warriors in the offseason, Kuminga was “aiming for” a $35 million annual salary during their failed extension talks in the offseason, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported in the fall.

The seventh overall pick in 2021, Kuminga was on his way to show he deserved what he was asking for. Over his last 17 games before the injury, Kuminga averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the 3-point line.

A bench role and limited playing time could affect his next contract talks.