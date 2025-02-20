Warriors Get Big News on Projected $35 Million Star Amid Jimmy Butler’s Hot Start

As if the Jimmy Butler trade dramatically improving the Golden State Warriors isn’t enough, another good news awaits their fans.

The Warriors announced late Wednesday, Feb. 19, that their rising forward Jonathan Kuminga has returned to practice.

Kuminga has been out since Jan. 4 after suffering a significant sprained right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the Warriors medical update, Kuminga’s return will “be based on his continued progress and physical readiness.”

Kuminga’s reintegration to the new-look Warriors will be one of the keys to their playoff push.

The arrival of Butler, who is a better and more experienced version of Kuminga, has revitalized the Warriors, who have gone 3-1 since the trade. It is a big question mark if Kuminga can co-exist with Butler, who likes him, is a non-shooting wing and prefers to attack the rim.

However, Butler isn’t worried at all about their overlapping roles.

“I figure we’ll spend a lot of time together,” Butler said of Kuminga, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I would like to think I’ll make his job a lot easier and he’ll also make my job easier. He’s another individual they’re going to have to guard, they’re going to have to pay attention to. Then on defense, you got another quote, unquote ‘M’Fer’ that can switch, that can challenge shots, that can get out into the open floor.”

Kuminga too, isn’t worried. He welcomes Butler’s addition as a mentor to him.

“I like that guy,” Kuminga told Slater. “It’s great for us. I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does. I feel like I see myself kind of like having a similar type of game.”

Jonathan Kuminga-Jimmy Butler Combo

Before the ill-timed injury, Kuminga had his best stretch in his young NBA career.

The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 in late December.

Over his last 17 games, Kuminga averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the 3-point line.

It will be fascinating to see how Warriors coach Steve Kerr would re-integrate Kuminga in the rotation with Butler taking over the secondary scoring option role for the Warriors.

Butler averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists since joining the Warriors.

Kuminga was the Warriors’ second-best scorer before his injury.

The Kuminga-Butler fit is clunkier than the Kuminga-Andrew Wiggins tandem since Butler isn’t a volume 3-point shooter like Wiggins.

Butler has only attempted an average of 1.8 3-point attempts in his first four games with the Warriors. Wiggins attempted 5.8 3s with the Warriors this season before the trade and he made 2.2 per game.

Kuminga might have to increase his career-high 3.6 attempts from behind the arc this season when playing next to Butler at the wings.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Future

Kuminga’s play when he returns will be crucial in the Warriors’ looming decision this offseason.

The 22-year-old forward is set to become a restricted free agent. His solid play before the injury has inspired confidence in Warriors owner Joe Lacob to keep Kuminga beyond this season, as he told Slater.

In a recent interview with Golden State owner Joe Lacob, The Athletic asked if Butler’s addition would complicate Kuminga’s future. “Why?” Lacob said. Because Butler’s salary next season is $25.9 million more than Wiggins was scheduled to make. “Yeah,” Lacob said. “So?” So Lacob and the Warriors are still committed to paying what it takes to keep Kuminga, who will enter a thin market as maybe the most intriguing wing target? “Absolutely,” Lacob said. “One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him.”

Kuminga was “aiming for” a $35 million annual salary during their failed extension talks in the offseason, Slater reported in the last offseason.

The Warriors are on the books for $166 million next season in just seven players led by Stephen Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.

According to Slater, the projected luxury-tax line next season is $187.9 million while the first-apron threshold is $195.9 million and second-apron limit is $207.8 million.

That would leave the Warriors about $41 million to spread on seven more players to go under the dreaded second apron. If they give Kuminga what he wants, the Warriors will be left with only roughly $6 million and the taxpayer midlevel exception, which is projected to be at $5.7 million to sign six more players.