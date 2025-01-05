Warriors Get Bad News on Rising Star Amid Jimmy Butler Talks

The Golden State Warriors received devastating injury news on their rising forward Jonathan Kuminga that could impact their trade deadline moves.

Kuminga left in the second quarter after rolling his ankle on a defensive play during their 121-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, January 4, at Chase Center.

“It’s not going to be a day-to-day thing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters of Kuminga’s injury. “It was a significant sprain.”

Kuminga scored 13 points in just 15 minutes of play, and the Warriors won back-to-back games for the first time since November.

“It’s going to be tough. JK’s been playing the best basketball of his career these last couple of weeks, so we’re going to miss him,” Kerr added. “But Kyle [Anderson] will fill in well.”

Anderson filled in admirably well as he soaked the Kuminga minutes.

The veteran forward produced seven points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes, the most he’s played since a 24-minute stint in the Warriors’ overtime win over the Houston Rockets on November 2.

“I’ve done my work already while not playing as far as working out and staying ready, so it’s just a matter of going out there and playing basketball,” Anderson told reporters. “I’ve been in this situation two or three times in my career, and I’ve always made the playoff rotation. That’s just the goal is to keep getting better, support my teammates, and when my number’s called, go out there and do what I can do.”

Heat Want Jonathan Kuminga in Jimmy Butler Trade

Kuminga’s injury couldn’t come at the worst possible time, as the Warriors are trying to get back on their feet after their free fall from a 12-3 start.

The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 last week.

His rise this season had gotten the Miami Heat‘s attention amid the Jimmy Butler saga.

According to ClutchPoint’s Brett Sigel, the Heat want Kuminga in any Warriors trade package to land Butler.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed,” Siegel reported on Friday, January 3. “Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward.”

That means the Warriors have to give up both of their wings since Andrew Wiggins‘ $26.2 million salary is certain to be included if they make a deal for Butler, who is owed $48.8 million this season.

Warriors Make Jimmy Butler Decision Before Jonathan Kuminga Injury

With the Heat’s hefty price tag for Butler, the Warriors are reluctant to trade for Butler, according to a January 4 report from The Athletic.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.

The report added that a source close to Butler said that “the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done.”

It can be noted that this news leak from the Warriors organization came before Kuminga suffered a significant injury that could put a dent in their bid this season.

Golden State has 16 more games before the February 6 trade deadline, including a January 7 home game against the Heat.