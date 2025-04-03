Warriors’ ‘$35 Million’ Star Get Concerning Intel From NBA Agent, Rival Exec

A prominent NBA agent and a rival executive’s intel about the upcoming NBA free agency bodes well for the Golden State Warriors‘ chances of re-signing Jonathan Kuminga to a team-friendly deal.

Kuminga will enter restricted free agency this summer.

As it currently stands, only the Brooklyn Nets loom as the Warriors’ biggest threat. The Nets are projected to have the most cap room — between $45 million and $60 million — and the ability to throw a large offer sheet to Kuminga.

However, the rival NBA executive told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that the Nets have indicated they are going to use their cap room most likely on trades.

“They’ve sent the message that if they do anything major with their space, it’s likely going to be through trade, not signings,” the rival executive told Windhorst. “Even if that trade doesn’t happen this summer, they’ll want to keep their options open.”

With the Nets cautious in throwing large offer sheets, the Kuminga and other restricted free agents have limited leverage, according to Windhorst, which an NBA agent said it’s more dire than that.

“Actually it’s no leverage,” the prominent agent told Windhorst. “I’ve prepared my clients for a free agent recession this summer. Next year will be different, the cap will be going up and teams will clean up their books as they deal with the new spending rules. So you may have to wait and try again.”

Kuminga’s camp was “aiming for” a $35 million annual average salary, The Athletic reported in the fall, but the Warriors were only willing to go $30 million.

The rising star might have to settle with less based on the prominent NBA agent and rival executive’s intel.

Salary Cap Expert Predicts Jonathan Kuminga’s Departure

Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus predicts Kuminga, who will become a restricted free agent after this season, to leave the Warriors to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

“Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors were far apart in extension talks this past fall. The Nets could gamble that a solid offer is enough to pry the forward loose for less than he wants but more than Golden State will pay.

They could give him a four-year, $105.5 million offer sheet starting at $28.5 million (if it descends). Brooklyn can include a trade kicker and advances to try to swing Kuminga its way,” Pincus wrote.

Since Kuminga is a restricted free agent, Pincus noted that “The Warriors can match any offer that the Nets make, but with luxury taxes, aprons and a heavy commitment to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green over the next two years, they may have a limit on how much they’d spend to retain Kuminga.”

Jonathan Kuminga’s Latest Career Setback

Kuminga was on his way to proving to the Warriors he deserved the big contract his camp sought in their failed extension talks with the best stretch of his young career in November and December. But a significant ankle sprain cost him 32 games.

During his long layoff, the Warriors dramatically improved without him with the arrival of Butler at the trade deadline.

And now he’s out without a clear timeline following his hard fall during the Warriors’ 148-106 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

What was initially diagnosed as right ankle soreness turned out to be a pelvic contusion.

“Jonathan Kuminga, who exited last night’s game against the Spurs with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, was evaluated today in San Antonio and is undergoing further evaluation and monitoring. He is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at Memphis due to a pelvic contusion,” the Warriors announced on Monday.

Kuminga sat out the Warriors’ 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Tuesday. His status for their Thursday’s critical match against the Los Angeles Lakers remains in doubt.