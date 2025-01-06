Jonathan Kuminga Opens Up on Warriors’ Future Amid Injury, Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors

Jonathan Kuminga has never been so sure about his future with the Golden State Warriors despite his injury and the trade rumors linking him to the Miami Heat for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“I feel good,” Kuminga said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty confident this is where I’m at.”

Kuminga’s confidence comes from playing the best stretch of his young career. Not even a significant ankle sprain that will sideline him for the next three weeks could shatter it.

The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 last week.

He was on pace for another big scoring night with 13 points in just 15 minutes when the ill-timed injury occurred in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 121-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4.

With 2:27 left in the first half, tragedy struck the Warriors as Kuminga landed on Jake LaRavia’s foot after his shot block attempt.

“Brutal,” Kerr told reporters before the Warriors suffered an embarrassing 129-99 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on January 5. “JK’s been playing so well and obviously is such a big part of what we’re doing. He’s our most athletic scorer, finisher, and he’s been playing so well. It’s a tough one.”

‘Things Started Clicking’ for the Warriors Wing

Kuminga earned Kerr’s trust by improving his shot diet — shooting less midrange and driving more to the rim — and becoming more aggressive on defense.

Over his last 17 games, Kuminga averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the 3-point line.

He’s now the Warriors’ second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game, behind Stephen Curry (22.5 points).

“Just the confidence and the trust coming from my teammates, from Steve himself, just having that trust and confidence,” Kuminga said of his breakout.

Kuminga said his long talks with Kerr and the coaching staff about basketball and the film sessions have helped him understand the game better.

“Just a lot of things started clicking,” Kuminga said.

“I just think he’s turning a corner,” Kerr told reporters after the Warriors’ 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on December 29. “I just think he’s seeing the picture well.”

Kuminga matched his career-high in scoring with 34 points in consecutive nights. But more importantly, he canned two pressure-packed free throws with 29 seconds left to lift the Warriors over the Suns.

In the past, Kerr held Kuminga back despite flashing his potential when he got the opportunity. He’s now more open to unleashing him with the strides he made.

“This feels different to me,” Kerr told reporters. “It really does. There’s just a different force to his game.”

Heat Interested in Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga’s rise this season had gotten the Miami Heat’s attention amid the Jimmy Butler saga.

According to ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel, the Heat want Kuminga in any Warriors trade package to land Butler.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed,” Siegel reported on Friday, January 3. “Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward.”

That means the Warriors have to give up both of their wings since Andrew Wiggins‘ $26.2 million salary is certain to be included if they make a deal for Butler, who is owed $48.8 million this season.

But the Warriors are choosing Kuminga and Wiggins over Butler, according to a January 4 report from The Athletic.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.

It’s no wonder why Kuminga is so certain about his future in the Bay area.