Kuminga’s Future in Jeopardy – Trade for LaVine?

Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Golden State Warriors is looking increasingly uncertain, as hewwas benched in the team’s regular-season finale and has seen a sharp decline in minutes since the arrival of Jimmy Butler.

Kuminga, once seen as a key piece of the Warriors’ next era, received his first DNP-CD (Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision) of the season during Sunday’s critical overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. A loss that forced the Warriors into the Play-In tournament. NBA Canada writer Gilbert McGregor reported the 2021 lottery pick was later seen getting up shots postgame in an empty Chase Center.

Despite averaging 12.2 points per game since returning from injury in mid-March, Kuminga has struggled to find a role in head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation. Kerr explained that the team has “found a group since Jimmy got here that we’re pretty comfortable with” and suggested the decision to sit Kuminga was situational .

But analysts see a deeper rift. On the “Warriors Plus-Minus” podcast, reporters Tim Kawakami, Anthony Slater, and Marcus Thompson noted a deteriorating relationship between Kuminga and the coaching staff. “It’s pretty obvious that Steve Kerr is not too interested in having Jonathan Kuminga be in the main rotation,” said Kawakami, while Thompson added, “It feels like this is the end of the era.”

Contract Complications and Locker Room Silence

Kuminga is a pending restricted free agent reportedly seeking a contract north of $30 million annually. That number is likely too high for a team that appears unwilling to play him in high-leverage moments. According to Slater, the recent benching could impact negotiations, signaling “some sour feelings” from both sides.

Although Stephen Curry previously vouched for Kuminga’s importance to the team’s success, insiders now say there is no vocal support within the locker room for his increased minutes. “This is not heading down a Kumbaya road,” Kawakami said.

LaVine Emerges as a Potential Replacement

With the Warriors reportedly looking to improve the talent surrounding Curry and Butler, replacements for Kuminga are being suggested. One name floated is Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine.

LaVine was acquired by the Kings in a blockbuster trade just ahead of the February 6 deadline and has played well in Sacramento, averaging 22.6 points on 51.0% shooting from the field and 44% from three in 31 games. LaVine could be the third star Golden State needs to contend in a loaded Western Conference.

The Kings finished the regular season 42–40 and qualified for the Play-In Tournament. However, given LaVine’s large contract and Sacramento’s uncertain future, a post-season shakeup isn’t off the table. Caleb Hightower of Sporting News believes the Warriors could package Kuminga and additional assets in a deal to land the 29-year-old guard.

A Summer of Change Ahead

Golden State’s offseason will be defined by whether they choose to prioritize youth development or push all their chips in around their aging core. Kuminga’s uncertain role, coupled with his looming contract, makes him a logical trade candidate—especially if the Warriors believe LaVine is the missing piece.

What’s clear is that the current tension between Kuminga and the Warriors isn’t just about minutes—it’s about trust, direction, and whether this once-promising partnership can survive another summer.