$90 Million Champion Deemed Warriors’ ‘Realistic’ Dream Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors have won four of the NBA’s last nine championships. They could add another NBA champion like Kyle Kuzma to potentially win a fifth one within the decade.

In a September 12 story, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus named Kuzma a realistic dream trade target for the Warriors and explained how they could make a trade work.

“If the Warriors aren’t willing to pay (Jonathan) Kuminga and (Moses) Moody, perhaps they can relocate them to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. Golden State would need to include others like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, and roster space would be an issue for the Wizards taking in that many players, but it’s workable with some creativity.”

Pincus also explained how the Warriors could avoid crossing the NBA’s first tax apron.

“Kuzma has $3.1 million of unlikely incentives, but the Warriors can stay below the first apron this year (and next) in adding the one-time NBA champion.”

Kuzma will enter the second year of a four-year, $90 million contract. He has averaged over 20 points a game over the last two seasons and won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Wizards Almost Traded Kyle Kuzma in 2024

The Wizards nearly traded Kuzma to the Dallas Mavericks. The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported that a trade was in the works, but it was Kuzma himself who negated the trade.

When Wizards chief decision-maker Michael Winger informed Kuzma that the general framework of a trade was in place to send Kuzma to the Mavericks — a potential deal that Winger felt only lukewarm about — Kuzma told Winger he wanted to remain with the Wizards,” Robbins wrote in a February 13 story.

Kuzma himself told Robbins how the situation went down.

“There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” Kuzma told Robbins. “Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.”

Kuzma also explained to Robbins why he had no interest in joining the Mavericks.

“In my career, I won a championship. So, I understand that when we play this game of basketball, it’s not about contending for a playoff spot. It’s about contending for an NBA championship. There’s only like three or four contenders — true contenders. I just felt like our timelines didn’t line up.”

The irony is that the Mavericks went to the NBA Finals and could have used Kuzma. If the Warriors can rebound following a poor performance, they, too, could use Kuzma. The problem might be if he feels the same way about them as he did with the Mavericks.

Kyle Kuzma’s Contract Has Appeal

Though Kuzma has three years left on his contract, his salary reduces with each passing year. The Wizards will pay Kuzma $23.5 million for the 2024-25 season. By the last year of his deal, he will be owed $19.4 million.

Since NBA teams will try to avoid tax aprons, both his skillset and contract would be very valuable to any team trying to win while not having to pay too much.