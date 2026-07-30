The Golden State Warriors‘ last two superstar pursuits have turned out to be total flops. Steph Curry’s squad isn’t looking any stronger going into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

During the 2025-2026 season, the Warriors seemed to have a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t want to trade him until the offseason.

By the time the offseason approached, it was clear that Antetokounmpo was pushing for Miami. Then, the recent LeBron James pursuit landed the Warriors in top-two territory. Unfortunately, they were No. 2 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steph Curry hasn’t requested a trade, but the superstar guard is clearly facing a tough situation and could benefit from a better one, while he’s still a championship-caliber guard at age-38.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a mock trade between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics, which ships Curry to Boston to join a stacking Eastern Conference.

Warriors’ Latest NBA Superstar Miss Sparks Steph Curry Mock Trade

What’s the deal? Golden State sends out Steph Curry. In return, they would land Paul George, Chris Cenac Jr., a 2027 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2032 first-round pick swap.

That right there would signal the Warriors are ready to move on from the dynasty and start looking at a rebuild for the future.

As for Curry, it would give him a chance to join a sure contender, linking with Jayson Tatum, who recently lost his co-star Jaylen Brown to the Sixers.

“This could be the kind of combo that not only breathes life back into Boston, but immediately gives it a real chance to escape the perpetually improving Eastern Conference,” Buckley wrote.

“Curry’s gravitational pull could be just what Tatum needs to unleash the full powers of his potent isolation game. Conversely, Tatum’s scoring punch and secondary playmaking could give Curry the kind of offensive support and relief Golden State has failed to provide him for years.”

What Are The Chances?

They are slim–unless, of course–Curry is ready to pack up and leave. In that case, you give your franchise legend an opportunity to go and win somewhere else. So far, the superstar guard hasn’t made that push.

As a result, the Warriors have to continue making win-now moves to complement Curry. They recently brought back his longtime teammate, Draymond Green, on a notable one-year contract. They’ll have to continue scanning the trade market for upgrades.