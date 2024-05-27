Warriors Trade Pitch Nets Team $67.5 Million All-Star to Pair With Curry

The Golden State Warriors must reimagine the roster if they want to climb back into serious contention amid a youthful and highly competitive Western Conference.

That could mean parting ways with future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson, and it almost certainly means saying goodbye to backup point guard Chris Paul. But getting off of all that money is just the start, as the Dubs must also add some pieces to complement Steph Curry and Draymond Green into the twilight of their careers.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report authored a trade pitch on Monday, May 27, that would land Golden State Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz.

A package built around some combination of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks and salary-matching fodder has the bones of a real offer. Will the Warriors be open to putting an ultra-aggressive bid for Markkanen, or anyone else, on the table? That’s a better question. Few singular acquisitions can propel the Dubs back to dynastic heights. Markkanen isn’t one of them. But he’s a more palatable option than older stars — such as Kevin Durant or Paul George — who increase Golden State’s immediate title chances at the gargantuan expense of the future. Markkanen just turned 27 in May. He most likely won’t be the face of a post-Stephen Curry Warriors squad. But he is young and talented enough to be a core member of it.

Lauri Markkanen Has Become NBA Star Over Past 2 Seasons Markkanen has experienced a unique career arc that saw him languish with the Chicago Bulls for four seasons and struggle through a tough fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers in year 5. But a new world of offense opened up for Markkanen when he got to Utah in 2022. The 7-footer with 3-point range finished that campaign with a career-high 25.6 points per game to go along with 8.6 rebound and 1.9 assists, according to Basketball Reference. Markkanen followed up his All-Star season in 2022-23 with another solid effort the following year, putting up 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2 assists. He’s also an efficient shooter, knocking down north of 39% of his 3-point attempts in each of the past two seasons. The Jazz have built Markkanen into the type of player who can bring back a significant return in trade. The question is whether he’s worth it to the Warriors.