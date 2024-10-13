Lauri Markkanen Breaks Silence on Warriors Trade Pursuit

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen took his name off the trade market, at least until after the season, when he signed a five-year, $238 million extension on August 7, ultimately ending the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit this offseason.

Markkanen addressed the Warriors’ trade interest in an interview with Substack’s NBA insider Marc Stein.

“I think [it means] you’ve done things right — that teams want you. … I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what’s real,” Markkanen told Stein.

The Warriors made the best offer — Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks, ESPN’s Shams Charania, formerly of The Athletic, reported on July 15 — among all NBA teams that pursued Markkanen this past summer.

But the Jazz were more focused on getting Brandin Podziemski instead of Moody from the Warriors, according to Charania, which stalled the negotiations.

The Warriors made a hard stance, preferring to keep Podziemski or they could include him but not all their draft capital. The Jazz did not budge.

Markkanen ultimately signed the rich multi-year extension with the Warriors after August 6, which made him not trade-eligible on February 6, the league’s trade deadline.

“Obviously, I wasn’t a free agent, but it was more I had the ability to do the contract and kind of had the choice,” Markkanen explained to Stein. “I don’t have to do it, but that was something I wanted to get done to stay with the team.”

While the Warriors showed so much interest in the versatile Finnish forward, his decision on his extension showed he wanted to remain in Utah.

Joe Lacob Values Brandin Podziemski as Future All-Star

The Warriors are very high on Podziemski, as evidenced by the team owner Joe Lacob’s lavish praise of the 21-year-old guard.

“Oh my God! He was a revelation, to be quite honest,” Lacob said during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “I mean, he is one of the all-rookie team top five in the league. He started a bunch of games for us. Steve [Kerr] had trouble getting him off the floor.”

The 21-year-old Podziemski averaged 9.2 points. 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.5% from the 3-point distance. He started in 28 games, averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

“He’s so good,” Lacob added. He does so many things. Well, he’s Ultra confident. He’s got an NBA body and can get wherever he wants. He obviously could shoot threes. He could drive. He could pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We’re really excited. We think we’ve got a future All-Star. We really do.”

Steve Kerr Expects Andrew Wiggins to Become Stephen Curry’s Sidekick

After the Warriors’ failed pursuit of Markkanen, coach Steve Kerr is banking on Andrew Wiggins to step up and fill the role of being the second-best player in the team behind Stephen Curry.

“I’m expecting a big year from [Wiggins], and I think there’s also a void that is left by Klay’s absence that we need to fill,” Kerr said of Wiggins on September 26 during the Warriors’ Media Day. “That’s a lot of points to score, but it also means we have to rethink how we’re doing things, and [Wiggins] will be featured for sure. He’s a guy who’s proven he’s a 20-point-a-night guy, and we’re going to be relying on him heavily.”

Wiggins has yet to play in the preseason due to illness.

The 29-year-old former All-Star had to recapture his old form after his 3-point shooting dipped to 35.8% last season. He was in and out of the starting lineup while averaging a career-low 13.6 points.