Dubs Trade Pitch Swaps Kuminga or Podziemski, Picks for Elite Big to Resurrect ‘Death Lineup’

The Golden State Warriors are well positioned to make the playoffs after a quality summer that they arguably won despite losing Klay Thompson, but home court advantage and a deep postseason push probably still require a star addition.

The Dubs are attempting to make that deal with the Utah Jazz by acquiring 7-foot offensive powerhouse Lauri Markkanen via trade. Zach Lowe and Kevin Pelton of ESPN co-hosted the July 15 edition of “The Lowe Post” podcast, during which they took an in-depth look at a potential deal and whether it would be worth it for the Warriors.

“One of the things I most love about the idea of Markkanen on the Warriors is a Markkanen and Draymond Green front court,” Pelton said. “That’s the death lineup model. Pairing [Green at center] with a [power forward] who is a really dangerous shooter and scorer, that has unlocked a lot of things for the Warriors.”

For context, The Athletic reported on Monday that Golden State brought a package of Moses Moody and several first-round picks, first-round swaps and second-round picks to Utah in its most recent proposal.

“The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said,” Shams Charania reported.

The Dubs have been hunting an All-Star-caliber player to pair alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry and a swap for Markkanen is their last real chance to make that happen this summer.

“Let’s say the middle ground ends up being the picks, salary filler and one of Kuminga and Podziemski,” Lowe said. “If that’s the price, is that worth it for the Warriors? Should they do that? Are they good enough?”

Trading for Lauri Markkanen Must Make Warriors True Contenders to Be Worth Risk

The answer to Lowe’s question is liable to be a moving target based on how healthy both the Warriors and the rest of the top of the Western Conference find themselves come playoff time. Postseason seedings and the subsequent matchups, which the NBA will determine based on regular-season records, will matter as well.

“I think it’s right on the borderline for me,” Pelton responded to Lowe, after saying earlier in the podcast that the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a tier of their own atop the conference followed by a handful of talented groups one level below. “I think that would put [the Warriors] into that second group of contenders for me, but I don’t know that it would necessarily put them ahead of any of Dallas, Minnesota [or] Denver in the West.”

For the so-called death lineup to function as it must, Curry also needs to play at an MVP-caliber level. Beyond that, the Warriors will need a quality wing defender in the small forward spot.

Their only two options are currently Kuminga or the hope of Andrew Wiggins returning to his 2022 form when his defense and rebounding helped Golden State capture its fourth title in an eight-year span.

Warriors Likely Hold Onto Brandin Podziemski Over Jonathan Kuminga in Lauri Markannen Trade

That reality brings up an interesting conundrum for the Dubs, assuming they can get the Jazz to agree to a Markkanen trade package that includes just one of Kuminga or Podziemski — perhaps along with Moody or perhaps not.

Kuminga is the superior defender and athlete to Podziemski, though Podziemski is a better shooter and a quality playmaker alongside Curry in the backcourt. The latter was good enough to unseat Thompson as the team’s starting shooting guard for a run last season, which likely played a part in Thompson’s free-agent departure for the Mavericks in early July.

“[It] seems a little more likely to me [the Warriors would move Kuminga] than Podziemski, just in terms of how the Warriors would value him relative to how Utah would value him,” Pelton said.

Pelton added that beyond fit in a small-ball lineup that requires an equal amount of perimeter defense and shooting to find success, the Warriors must consider the contract situations of both Kuminga and Podziemski moving forward — as well as how those deals will impact the team’s salary cap should it trade for and extend Markkanen at a massive number.

“The other thing worth considering on this trade is the financial implications down the line,” Pelton continued. “If [Markkanen] gets that huge raise, and it’s Kuminga that stays instead of Podziemski, he also gets an enormous raise coming off his rookie contract. Now you’re right back in second apron land in all likelihood, and that’s where keeping Podziemski is almost potentially more valuable because he’s got two more years after this on his really cheap rookie contract.”