Warriors ‘Willing’ To Trade 21-Year-Old Star for $67 Million Big Man: Report

The NBA offseason is the time for smokescreens, and what’s going around the league now could be one of the top spy-hunter tricks in recent memory. The Warriors have been hellbent, according to most sources, this summer on not moving budding star forward Jonathan Kuminga in any proposed trade package for a secondary star to play alongside Stephen Curry.

But now comes veteran reporter Marc Stein to utterly shred that notion. According to Stein, the Warriors would be much more willing to give up Kuminga in a potential star deal—the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen is their target—than they would part with second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who is in line to take over the starting 2-guard spot with Klay Thompson having left the Dubs.

Markkanen’s situation is dominating the NBA. He is eligible for a contract extension next month, and is currently on a four-year, $67 million deal.

Here’s what Stein wrote today: “There is also a growing belief leaguewide that the Warriors would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade — or any big-swing deal — than Podziemski. To this point, however, it must be noted that Golden State’s offers for Markkanen have centered around a package featuring Moses Moody and draft compensation without including Podziemski or Kuminga.”

Warriors Would Have to Deal At Least 1 Young Player

Obviously, the Warriors would like to proceed into the 2024-25 season with both Podziemski and Kuminga on the roster. Moody is a piece who is respected around the league, but who might not have a role with the Warriors if Podziemski takes over the starting 2-guard spot.

The Warriors signed two-way contributor veteran De’Anthony Melton, and he is likely to split shooting guard minutes with Podziemski.

But the Jazz won’t trade Markkanen without either Podz or Kuminga in the deal. The Warriors can give up two future first-round picks in a potential trade, but Utah would want an established rising young player to be in the mix.

That creates a tough decision for the Warriors. A big who can shoot like Markkanen (he averaged 23.2 points and shot 39.9% from the 3-point line last year) would make the Warriors an instant contender in the West.

But Markkanen has struggled to stay healthy in his NBA career, and the Warriors trading a young rising star for a guy who might be injured when it matters most is not a pleasant scenario for GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Brandin Podziemski a ‘Future All Star’: Dubs Owner

Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season, making 45.4% of his shots and 38.5% of his 3-pointers. He is 6-foot-5 and a natural shooting guard, though he has the ballhandling and playmaking ability to be a point guard, and frequently handled the off-guard role alongside Curry.

He quickly became a favorite of coach Steve Kerr. But more important, he impressed team owner Joe Lacob.

Speaking on NBA TV this week from the Las Vegas Summer League, Lacob raved about Podziemski.

“Oh my God, he was a revelation to be quite honest,” Lacob said of the No. 19 pick in the 2023 draft. “I mean, he was All-Rookie team, Top 5 in the league.”

But Lacob went on to make a pretty bold declaration about Podziemski and where he could stand in the league within the next few years.

“He started a whole bunch of games for us,” Lacob said. “Steve had troubles getting him off the floor, he was so good. He does so many things well, he’s ultra confident, he’s got an NBA body, he can get to wherever he wants. Obviously, he can shoot threes, he can drive, he can pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We are really excited. We think we’ve got a future All-Star, we really do.”

So, was that a smokescreen? Was Lacob hyping up Podziemski to grease a trade to the Jazz? Or would he really rather keep Podz and send Kuminga to Utah?

It’s one of the most gripping sidestories of the NBA offseason. Let’s see how it plays out.