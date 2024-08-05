Warriors Get Major Update on Star Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors receive a massive blow in their bid to trade for 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

According to multiple reports, Markkanen will not sign an extension with the Jazz on Tuesday, August 6, which will keep him off the trade market until after next season.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on Monday, August 5, that all indications point to Markkanen delaying “his signature for that exact purpose.” Fischers’ intel corroborated the earlier report of the Athletic’s Jazz beat reporter Tony Jones.

“According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, it’s unlikely that Markkanen will sign the new deal by Tuesday, which makes sense. The 27-year-old Markkanen knows he’s going to get major money either now or next summer. By not signing this week, Markkanen essentially gains a bit of control over his future,” The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami wrote.

Markkanen signing an extension with the Jazz after August 6 is the worst-case scenario for the Warriors since they are not positioned to get him in the free agency with limited cap space. It will also eliminate Markkanen’s Bird Rights, which the Warriors covet, that would allow them to re-sign to a max extension next summer without using their cap space.

What’s Keeping Warriors From Landing Lauri Markkanen?

According to Substacks’ NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors are unwilling to give up two of their best young players Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, along with a heavy draft compensation, for Markkanen.

“Golden State, to date, has pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation,” Stein wrote on August 4.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on July 15 that the Warriors have offered Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks.

But Jazz prefer Podziemski over Kuminga in a Markkanen trade, along with all the Warriors’ draft capital, Charania added later during his guest appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The Warriors have drawn a line in the sand, preferring to keep both young players or they could include Podziemski but not all their draft capital.

The Jazz covets Podziemski, who is on a cost-controlled contract and is just coming off an All-Rookie First Team season than Kuminga, who is about to become pricy with his rookie extension.

The Warriors have two available unprotected firsts (2025 and 2027 or 2026 and 2028) and another one in 2030 first if it falls in the top 20 (it will go to the Washington Wizards if it falls outside the top 20) and three unprotected pick swaps and five second-round picks in the next six drafts.

Joe Lacob Values Brandin Podziemski as Future All-Star

The Warriors are very high on Podziemski as evidenced by the team owner Joe Lacob’s lavish praise on the 21-year-old guard.

“Oh my God! He was a revelation to be quite honest,” Lacob said during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “I mean, he is one of the all-rookie team top five in the league. He started a bunch of games for us. Steve [Kerr] had trouble getting him off the floor.”

The 21-year-old Podziemski averaged 9.2 points. 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.5% from the 3-point distance. He started in 28 games, averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

“He’s so good,” Lacob added. He does so many things. Well, he’s Ultra confident. He’s got an NBA body and can get wherever he wants. He obviously could shoot threes. He could drive. He could pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We’re really excited. We think we’ve got a future All-Star. We really do.”