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Warriors Get Good News Amid LeBron, Anthony Davis Pursuit

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of one of the most ambitious offseasons in franchise history. Draymond Green opted out of his contract to give the front office flexibility. The team agreed to a new extension with Kristaps Porzingis. Reports continue to swirl about a potential pursuit of LeBron James and Anthony Davis together.

Amid all that noise, one of the most beloved players in the locker room quietly signaled where his heart is.

Gary Payton II wants to stay in Golden State.

What the Report Says

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Payton has interest in re-signing with the Warriors as he heads into free agency. The report described him as willing to return on a minimum contract, a notable sign of loyalty from a player who has become a genuine fan favorite during his time with the organization.

Payton has built real value in Golden State through his chemistry with Stephen Curry. His positionless versatility and defensive instincts have made him a culture fit on a roster that prizes exactly those qualities. He is also relatively inexpensive, which matters significantly given everything else the Warriors are trying to accomplish financially this summer.

The Case for Bringing Him Back

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GettyGary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors.

Payton’s defensive impact dipped somewhat in 2025-26, and his three-point shooting at 29.1 percent was the worst mark of his six seasons in Golden State. Those are legitimate questions heading into his age-33 season. But the locker room value and the price point make him an easy player to want back, even amid a summer focused on chasing much bigger names.

The Warriors have been managing a complicated financial picture all offseason. Green’s opt-out and willingness to take a discount on a new deal has created room for Golden State to pursue a Davis trade and a James free agency push simultaneously, according to multiple reports. Porzingis’ new two-year, $40 million deal includes a player option in year two, giving the front office some flexibility depending on how his year one salary is structured.

Payton fitting into that picture on a minimum deal is exactly the kind of value the Warriors need as they try to build out a roster that could include multiple max-level additions.

What It Means for the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

GettyLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

None of the bigger moves are guaranteed. Landing Davis would require Washington to actually move him, and there remain real questions around whether Davis and his camp at Klutch Sports want that outcome. Convincing James to take a significant pay cut from his Lakers salary is its own challenge entirely.

Payton returning is a far simpler equation. He wants to be here. The Warriors can likely afford to keep him regardless of how the larger pursuits play out.

Final Word for the Warriors

Gary Payton II has made his intentions clear. Amid a summer defined by superstar speculation, his loyalty to Golden State stands out as one of the easier decisions the front office will have to make.

Whatever happens with James and Davis, Payton wants to be part of it.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Get Good News Amid LeBron, Anthony Davis Pursuit

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