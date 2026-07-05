Warriors’ Draymond Green Drops Telling Quote Amid LeBron James Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors may not be done making moves this offseason. At least, that is the impression Draymond Green is leaving.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green offered a hint about what could still be coming in Golden State.

“Keep hearing rumors that the Dubs may still be making moves,” Green said. “We’ll see.”

It is the kind of comment that lands differently when it comes from someone who opted out of his own contract to create financial flexibility for the franchise, and who has been at the center of every major Warriors offseason conversation. Green is one of the principal figures in everything Golden State is trying to build right now.

Green’s hint arrives at a moment when the Warriors are facing pointed criticism over their handling of the Anthony Davis pursuit. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has been vocal about what he views as a significant strategic error by the front office, and Green’s comment may suggest something is still in motion.

What O’Connor Said

Speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show on Friday, O’Connor was direct about his frustration with Golden State’s apparent stance on Davis.

“There’s no indication that they’re going to trade for Anthony Davis, which I think would be a foolish decision,” O’Connor said. “If you can get LeBron James and Anthony Davis by trading Jimmy Butler, who has a torn ACL and is in his mid-30s and is a shell of his former self, why would you not trade that guy to go get Anthony Davis?”

O’Connor’s argument centers on the opportunity cost. With Stephen Curry still performing at a top-five or top-ten level in the league, O’Connor believes the Warriors should be doing everything possible to maximize what remains of his championship window. Holding onto an injured Butler and protecting future draft picks, in his view, is the wrong priority.

He also raised a broader concern about Draymond Green‘s future. Green is an unrestricted free agent and could walk if the Warriors fail to land James and Davis. O’Connor pointed out that Golden State was previously willing to include Green in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and Green knows that. If the front office does not commit to a blockbuster move, O’Connor suggested Green could choose to leave and join James elsewhere.

Play

Where the Warriors Stand With LeBron

The Davis situation appears to be directly impacting Golden State’s standing in the James sweepstakes. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the Warriors have slipped on James’ wishlist after their hesitation around the Davis pursuit became apparent.

Charania framed it plainly. The Warriors’ grand offseason vision of pairing James and Davis alongside Curry and Green has not materialized, and without that blockbuster addition, Golden State is no longer viewed as a frontrunner for James’ signature.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers all remain in the picture, and each offers James something compelling. Without Davis, the Warriors’ pitch becomes significantly less differentiated from the rest of the field.

Why the Warriors Are Hesitant

Golden State’s reluctance is not without logic. Butler’s contract is expiring and the Washington Wizards have shown little appetite for a deal involving an injured star. The front office has also been vocal about their commitment to Butler’s recovery and their desire to keep him. Surrendering future draft capital for a Davis deal that may not even be possible adds another layer of risk.

But O’Connor’s point cuts through that reasoning. If the opportunity exists and the price is an injured expiring contract, refusing to engage is difficult to defend when Curry’s window is this narrow.

Final Word for the Warriors

Kevin O’Connor called it foolish. The latest James reporting suggests the market is starting to agree.

Golden State had a plan. The Davis piece has not come together. The Warriors now face a pivotal question about whether they double down on the pursuit or accept a more modest offseason than the one they envisioned.

Curry deserves better than a missed opportunity. Whether the front office agrees remains to be seen.