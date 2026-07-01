Warriors Get Major Update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis Plans

The Golden State Warriors have spent the first day of free agency at the center of the biggest story in basketball. LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning for the 2026-27 season, and Golden State immediately emerged as the frontrunner to land the four-time MVP. Reports of a potential Big Four featuring James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green dominated headlines across the league.

Already, the picture is considerably more complicated.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne offered the clearest explanation yet of exactly where things stand and what needs to happen before the Warriors can even begin chasing Davis.

What Shelburne Said

Shelburne appeared on NBA Today and laid out the sequencing issue at the heart of Golden State’s offseason plan.

“This is a sequencing issue,” Shelburne said. “They would want a commitment from LeBron James before they would go make a move for somebody like Anthony Davis.”

She also confirmed that no substantive conversations between the Warriors and the Washington Wizards about Davis have taken place yet, adding the word “yet” to leave the door open.

The implication is straightforward. Golden State will not gut their roster to trade for Davis without first knowing James is coming. And without Davis, the Big Four does not exist in the form the Warriors have envisioned.

The Davis Problem

Even if James commits, acquiring Davis is far from straightforward. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that the Wizards are not interested in trading Davis and are not listening to offers. Washington wants to see how Davis pairs with Trae Young and top overall pick AJ Dybantsa before considering any roster changes.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick added another layer, reporting that the Warriors are now signaling that Davis is not in their plans. That is a significant development given how central the Davis pursuit appeared just 48 hours ago.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reinforced Shelburne’s point, noting that Golden State’s recruitment of James will be driven by what they can offer him before the contract is signed rather than simply the names already on the roster.

Why the Sequencing Matters

The Warriors’ logic is sound. Trading significant assets for Davis before securing James’ commitment would leave Golden State with a gutted roster if James ultimately signs elsewhere. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves have all been linked to James, and his agent Rich Paul noted earlier this week that roughly 10 to 12 teams have already reached out.

Where Things Stand for the Warriors

The Warriors’ path to a Big Four has narrowed considerably in the past 24 hours. The Wizards reportedly do not want to trade Davis. Golden State is apparently signaling hesitation on the Davis pursuit. And LeBron has yet to commit.

What remains consistent is Golden State’s position as the team most interested in James. Whether that interest gets reciprocated will determine everything that follows.

Final Word for the Warriors

Ramona Shelburne summed it up cleanly. This is a sequencing issue. LeBron first, Davis second, Big Four third.

Right now, the Warriors are waiting on step one. Until James makes his decision, the rest of Golden State’s offseason remains on hold.