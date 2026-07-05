Warriors Expected to Lose LeBron James to East Contenders: Report

The hits keep coming for the Golden State Warriors with regards to the free agency of LeBron James.

Marc Stein of “The Stein Line” reported on Saturday, July 4 that the Cleveland Cavaliers are now the frontrunners in the minds of many across the NBA to reunite with James for his age-42 campaign.

James has been spotted in Northeast Ohio multiple times over the past week, which has only amplified the notion that he is indeed strongly weighing a third stint with the Cavaliers. Yet there is certainly a growing belief among teams competing for James’ signature that the lure of the 41-year-old playing out his final chapter with the team that drafted him — compared to, say, early favorites Golden State — is looking more and more like the scenario to beat.

LeBron James to Consider 10 Teams in Free Agency

The Warriors were clearly hoping to lock James up early after Draymond Green opted out of his contract for the 2026-27 campaign, which gave the team the flexibility to sign James to the $15.1 million full non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which is probably his financial ceiling for next season, even though he is clearly worth more in a vacuum based on his on-court performance.

The Los Angeles Lakers could have afforded to pay James the most money, and might have had the incentive to do so via a sign-and-trade deal with a team like Cleveland for a player like Jarrett Allen. However, L.A. and James agreed to a parting of ways in recent days, which sent James into unrestricted free agency.

James’ agent Rich Paul indicated last week that a total of 10 teams are under consideration as his client’s next landing spot, adding that James would already be a member of the New York Knicks if that franchise had not just won the NBA championship in June for the first time in 53 years.

Several Eastern Conference Teams Make Sense for LeBron James Based on Stated Priorities

Paul’s revelation about James and the Knicks puts in perspective a claim from the four-time champ’s camp that he is more interested in basketball happiness and title contention than financial compensation for the upcoming campaign.

For context, James has earned north of $581 million in salary across his 23 years in the league and has a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion, according to Forbes, when combining that portion of his fortune with the revenue he has generated as a spokesperson and businessman over the last two decades-plus.

Somewhere in the Eastern Conference simply makes more sense as a destination for James than a spot like Golden State if he is truly looking to add a fifth ring to his resumé before he calls it quits.

The Western Conference is younger and deeper and more talented at the top, where the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will bludgeon each other with regularity after mixing it up with a strong second tier of teams that should include the Lakers, Denver Nuggets and potentially several others depending on how free agency shakes out — including, perhaps, the Warriors.

Cleveland finished second in the East behind New York last season, while the Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo last month in a blockbuster move to claw their way back into contention. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are also teams Paul mentioned as in the hunt for James.