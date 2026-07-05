Warriors Get Major LeBron James Prediction From Former Teammate

The Golden State Warriors are among six finalists to sign LeBron James this summer, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers. The four-time MVP has yet to make a decision, and his agent Rich Paul has made clear there is no rush.

Now, a former teammate who knows James well has weighed in with a prediction.

And it favors the Warriors.

What Chalmers Said

Mario Chalmers played four seasons alongside James on the Miami Heat, winning two championships together. In a recent interview, he shared his honest read on where James ends up.

“I want to say Miami,” Chalmers said, “but I have a gut feeling that it might be Golden State.”

He also said he believes James has two to three more years left at the highest level, suggesting Golden State would be getting a meaningful version of the 41-year-old rather than a diminished one.

Why the Warriors Make Sense

An anonymous rival NBA executive shared a similar view with Forbes’ Mark Medina, saying he believes James will ultimately sign with Golden State for various reasons. Medina cited the Warriors’ ability to offer the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, James’ close bond with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and the proximity of the Bay Area to James’ Southern California home and business base.

Those factors have been consistent throughout the entire James free agency conversation. The relationships run deep, Curry’s gravity on the floor would open up the game for James in his age-42 season, and Golden State has demonstrated a genuine willingness to build around this pursuit all offseason.

Where Things Actually Stand

Despite the positive sentiment around the Warriors from Chalmers and the anonymous executive, the reality of James’ decision-making process is more measured. Rich Paul made clear this week that a decision is not coming soon.

“I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” Paul said. “I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported that the Warriors are not at the top of James’ destination list, tempering some of the optimism that has built around Golden State’s pursuit over recent days.

What the Warriors Are Doing in the Meantime

Golden State is not standing still while they wait. The front office has re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton, and Al Horford, ensuring the roster has depth regardless of how the James situation resolves. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg also impressed in his California Classic debut, offering early encouragement about the direction of the team beyond its veteran core.

If James ultimately chooses elsewhere, the Warriors would likely pivot to other targets, with Trey Murphy III remaining a reported option via trade.

Final Word for the Warriors

Mario Chalmers knows LeBron James. He has competed alongside him at the highest level and has a read on what makes him tick. His gut says Golden State.

Whether that gut feeling proves accurate is the biggest question in basketball right now. The Warriors are hoping it does.